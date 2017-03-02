11 MWC videos you have to watch

Mobile World Congress 2017 has been a whirlwind of new phones, old phone nostalgia and the Samsung S8: the elephant in the room that wasn't actually there. If you couldn't be in Barcelona, Spain to take it all in, these videos will make you feel like you're there -- just without the siestas.

For everything else MWC, see CNET's complete coverage.

1:36 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Samsung used its MWC event to announce not the S8, but its March 29 unveiling in New York.

1:17 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The classic Nokia mobile phone of the early 2000s is revamped with a slimmer body, color screen and yes an update to the game Snake.

2:19 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The LG G6 made one of the biggest splashes at the show with a tall and narrow 5.7-inch display, Google Assistant and a water resistant design.

1:24 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The BlackBerry KeyOne brings back the physical keyboard in a high-end Android 7.0 phone.

1:06 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The entry-level Alcatel A5 is a modular phone and one of its attachments is covered in LEDs that light up in sync with music or your voice -- it's pretty cool.

1:38 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

We compare the original Nokia 3310 feature phone with its modern throwback -- and wow!

1:32 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

If you want to shoot the best slow-motion footage with a phone, Sony's new phones the XZ and XZS will be right up your alley.

1:07 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The new Nokia 6 has traditional Finnish design and 100-percent pure Android Nougat on board.

1:27 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The Moto G5 Plus has a metal build, a high-end camera and better-than-expected for a budget phone.

1:01 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

ZTE's Blade V8 Mini and V8 Lite don't cost much, and still have a metal body, Android Nougat phone and a dual-cameras setup.

1:12 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The screens on Sony's new mid-range XA1 and XA Ultra Android phones stretch right to the edge of the phone. Though some sacrifices were made to this happen.