Here's why we're not downloading Meitu, the red-hot anime photo app

Meitu is a viral sensation. Who wouldn't want to instantly give their favorite politicians and celebs a Japanese-anime inspired makeover, and share the hilarious results with the world? That's why the face-recognizing photo app is currently rocking the charts.

But before you zip on over to the App Store or Google Play to grab your free copy, there's something you should probably know: Meitu is asking for an awful lot of your data in exchange for the LOLz -- and the app also seems to contain some rather suspicious code.

You know how each new app you download asks for permission to access certain parts of your phone? You might reasonably expect Meitu, a photo app, to use your camera (so it can take pictures), your phone's storage (so it can edit pictures stored on your phone), and some internet access as well.

But Meitu doesn't stop there, oh no: it wants your location, and your phone number, to automatically run itself at startup, and more. Take a look:

Why does a photo-editing app need to make phone calls? Why would it change your audio settings or mess with other apps running on your phone?

And that's just the Android version: Jonathan Zdziarski, a security researcher who often digs into apps like this, has discovered some very strange lines of code in the iOS app as well.

According to Zdziarski, the iPhone version of the app is quietly checking to see whether your phone is jailbroken (because that's not creepy), which cellular carrier you're using, and is even potentially able to uniquely identify your device using the hardware MAC address of your phone.

Why would it need all that? He speculates that the company is selling your information to companies who'll target you with advertising.



It's not remotely unusual for apps to sell data to advertisers, but an app that could be constantly, quietly collecting that data (using code that violates Apple's rules, according to Zdziarski) even after you reboot your phone, or put in in sleep mode...let's just say it raises some privacy concerns.

There's still an awful lot we don't know, including whether Meitu is actually collecting or selling this data. Meitu, Apple, and Google didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

But until we know for sure, we're a little bit nervous about downloading Meitu on our own phones. Perhaps you should be, too.