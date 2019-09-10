Meet Apple's full 2019 iPhone lineup: The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Juan Garzon / CNET

Apple Event

The iPhone 11 is here, and with it has come a total reshuffling of Apple's phone prices. The 64GB iPhone 11 brings the entry-level price for a new iPhone down to $699 -- its lowest point since the iPhone 8 debuted in 2017.

The new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max pick up where last year's iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max left off, starting at $999 and $1,099, respectively. The most expensive configuration Apple announced today -- the 512GB iPhone Pro Max -- costs $1,449. That's the same price that the 512GB iPhone XS Max sold for before Apple discontinued it today along with its smaller sibling, the iPhone XS.

Apple said that it would continue to sell both the iPhone XR and iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, however, and lowered their respective starting prices, too. (It also dropped a few storage options for each.) Here's what pricing looks like for every model in Apple's current lineup:

iPhone prices, compared Model Storage







64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB iPhone 11 $699 $749 $849 N/A iPhone 11 Pro $999 N/A $1,149 $1,349 iPhone 11 Pro Max $1,099 N/A $1,249 $1,449 iPhone XR $599 $649 N/A N/A iPhone 8 Plus $549 $599.00 N/A N/A iPhone 8 $449 $499.00 N/A N/A

For Apple, there are are some novel economic factors at play this year. The ongoing trade war between the US and China, and the recent implementation of additional tariffs had the potential to drive prices higher. But Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had suggested that Apple had anticipated the tariffs, allowing the company to defer any price increases due to them. That seems to have played out.

And then there's the fact that iPhone sales are slowing, which could have also been a factor in Apple cutting the price of the entry-level iPhone 11. In fact, the company slashed prices on the iPhone and a number of other products in China earlier this year. This follows an earlier move in 2018, when Apple began offering hundreds of dollars in incentives to customers around the world who traded in an old iPhone when upgrading to an iPhone XS or iPhone XR.