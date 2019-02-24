Mate X foldable phone is $$$, but Huawei hints at cheaper future foldable phones

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

When Huawei announced that the Mate X foldable phone would sell for 2,299 euros -- roughly $2,600 -- the audience at Huawei's Mate X launch event at MWC voiced their surprise and disappointment. But it may not be that way forever.

"It is not just only one phone," said Clement Wong, director for product marketing at Huawei. "A lot a lot of different phones will be coming out," he added, hinting that they could come at different price points.

Foldable phones are shocking, and not just because they introduce a completely new design. With prices that double or even more than double the cost of today's $1,000 4G flagship designs, these bendable devices are shooting the price of phone ownership into the stratosphere. Since 2016, Samsung's most expensive Note phone cost $850, while the price of Apple's most expensive iPhone soared from $769 in 2016 to $1,099 in 2018, a 43% increase.

The possibility of cheaper Huawei foldable phones was one new Mate X detail that trickled out at a small group session for journalists after Huawei's press conference. Another was insight into why the phone is so expensive in the first place, surpassing even the price of Samsung's new Galaxy Fold, which will sell for $1,980. While a foldable design and high-end specs do inflate the price, the key might lay in the foldable phone's shape.

"Honestly," Wong went on, referring to the Galaxy Fold in veiled terms, "it's not really, really true foldable." Huawei didn't want to sell a foldable phone with a large gap between the sides when they bend shut. The Galaxy Fold has a noticeable loop, seemingly large enough to slot in a pencil, while the Mate X is much more flat.

The hinge, Wong said, was a major R&D effort that took three years to design. "That is the very critical part to develop the phone," he said.

Wong also confirmed that the Mate X closes with a latch, and will no support wireless charging. As for its three cameras, which double as the selfie camera as well, Wong confirmed that it has the same wide-angle, standard and telephoto lens as the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

"This camera system is as good as our flagship product line Mate series," he said. "Maybe not exactly the same, but the performance is as good as that one."