Mate X foldable phone: Here's what it's really like to use

Yes, those are my hands on the Mate X, Huawei's first foldable phone.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
1
of 36

In a tiny meeting room at Huawei's booth at MWC 2019, three of us CNET colleagues got to see the $2,600 foldable phone in action.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
2
of 36

This was an early model that's been handled extensively, so it's possible that some minor design elements could change before the phone arrives this summer, as early as June (likely for China).

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
3
of 36

One thing I was interested in was exactly how it opens and shuts. I also wanted to know how the screen felt to use, and how quickly the screen snapped to a different configuration as you moved it.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
4
of 36

I was pleasantly surprised at how palmable it felt.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
5
of 36

It's solid and compact in the hand, but felt more premium than you'd expect for a plastic device.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
6
of 36

And the screen felt slick. Not exactly like glass, but not like cheap plastic either.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
7
of 36

A latch secures the sides when you close it, supported by two small magnets.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
8
of 36

To open it, you need to push a button to release the latch. I like that Huawei added just a touch of texture to that hardware nub.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
9
of 36

Here's a closer look.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
10
of 36

I opened and closed it a bunch. It's not exactly stiff, but you do need to be deliberate about what you're doing. 

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
11
of 36

Joining the Mate X's two ends takes a little effort, but it isn't difficult. 

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
12
of 36

It isn't a flimsy toy, and that's good.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
13
of 36

One unique thing about the Mate X's design is that you can preview yourself when someone takes a photo, or when you take a selfie.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
14
of 36

That's because Huawei has programmed the single wrap-around display to activate certain screen zones when you open the camera. 

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
15
of 36

That lets you fix a wayward hair, adjust your posture or go after the spinach in your teeth.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
16
of 36

There are a lot more fun photos of our session with the Mate X. Keep clicking through and enjoy.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
17
of 36

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
18
of 36

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
19
of 36

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
20
of 36

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
21
of 36

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
22
of 36

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
23
of 36

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
24
of 36

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
25
of 36

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
26
of 36

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
27
of 36

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
28
of 36

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
29
of 36

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
30
of 36

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
31
of 36

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
32
of 36

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
33
of 36

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
34
of 36

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
35
of 36

More about the Mate X:

Galaxy Fold vs. Huawei Mate X: Battle of the foldable phones

Using the Mate X made me a foldable phone believer

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
36
of 36
