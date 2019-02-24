TCL's DragonHinge lets phones bend and fold

Esto también se puede leer en español.

TCL has created a "DragonHinge" mechanism to enable a wide variety of foldable devices. It showed off several prototypes during MWC in Barcelona. 

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
1
1 of 20

One version has screens on the inside and closes like a book. 

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
2
2 of 20

Instead of sporting two screens on the outside and one on the inside, this concept design has an LED clock. 

Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
3
3 of 20

The back could have something like a light-up clock. 

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
4
4 of 20

This foldable concept device doesn't close completely. It leaves a bit of a lip that could be used for a small notifications screen.

Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
5
5 of 20
Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
6
6 of 20

TCL only allowed the prototypes to be photographed under glass. 

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
7
7 of 20

TCL showed off sketches of other possible foldable devices. 

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
8
8 of 20

Here's a close up.

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
9
9 of 20

You can see more sketches here.

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
10
of 20

Another model closes more like a flip phone. 

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
11
of 20

The prototypes use custom flexible AMOLED displays from TCL's sister company China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT). 

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
12
of 20

TCL doesn't expect to launch any foldable devices until 2020. 

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
13
of 20

TCL's prototype lets different apps run on the two sides of the screen.

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
14
of 20

Check out a few more shots.

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
15
of 20
Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
16
of 20
Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
17
of 20
Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
18
of 20
Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
19
of 20

Read more about TCL's "DragonHinge" foldable phones and concept devices here. 

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
20
of 20
TCL's DragonHinge can enable a family of foldable devices

2019 Volvo XC60 is a sensible Swede

BlackBerry hits pause on annual phone upgrade trend

Apple CEO Tim Cook marks Steve Jobs' birthday with tribute video

Nokia goes retro at MWC with Nokia 210, unveils 1 Plus, 3.2 and 4.2 phones too

