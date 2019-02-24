TCL's DragonHinge lets phones bend and fold

Esto también se puede leer en español.
Don't show this again
The company, known for its TVs and Alcatel and BlackBerry phones, shows off a handful of foldable phone...
The company best known for its TVs and Alcatel phones shows off prototypes at MWC in Barcelona that use...
TCL has created a "DragonHinge" mechanism to enable a wide variety of foldable devices. It showed off several prototypes during MWC in Barcelona.
One version has screens on the inside and closes like a book.
Instead of sporting two screens on the outside and one on the inside, this concept design has an LED clock.
The back could have something like a light-up clock.
This foldable concept device doesn't close completely. It leaves a bit of a lip that could be used for a small notifications screen.
TCL only allowed the prototypes to be photographed under glass.
TCL showed off sketches of other possible foldable devices.
Here's a close up.
You can see more sketches here.
Another model closes more like a flip phone.
The prototypes use custom flexible AMOLED displays from TCL's sister company China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT).
TCL doesn't expect to launch any foldable devices until 2020.
TCL's prototype lets different apps run on the two sides of the screen.
Check out a few more shots.
Read more about TCL's "DragonHinge" foldable phones and concept devices here.