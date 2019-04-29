Mark Zuckerberg builds 'sleep box' to help wife maximize rest

C Flanigan/FilmMagic via Getty

Facebook's creator turned his engineering talents in a new direction -- helping his wife Priscilla Chan get more sleep.

Knowing Chan gets stressed when she actually knows the time, Mark Zuckerberg built a wooden "sleep box" to gently let her know it's time to get up, he revealed in a Saturday Instagram post.

The box sits on her nightstand and emits a soft glow between 6 and 7 a.m. -- the time their daughters Maxima and August usually wake up.