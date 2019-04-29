CNET también está disponible en español.

Mark Zuckerberg builds 'sleep box' to help wife maximize rest

The Facebook CEO's creation lets Priscilla Chan know when their kids are likely to wake up.

Priscilla Chan found her sleep was impacted by checking the time, so husband Mark Zuckerberg found a way for her to avoid doing so.

Facebook's creator turned his engineering talents in a new direction -- helping his wife Priscilla Chan get more sleep.

Knowing Chan gets stressed when she actually knows the time, Mark Zuckerberg built a wooden "sleep box" to gently let her know it's time to get up, he revealed in a Saturday Instagram post.

Being a mom is hard, and since we've had kids Priscilla has had a hard time sleeping through the night. She'll wake up and check the time on her phone to see if the kids might wake up soon, but then knowing the time stresses her out and she can't fall back asleep. So I worked on building her what I call the "sleep box". It sits on her nightstand, and between the hours of 6-7am it emits a very faint light -- visible enough that if she sees it she'll know it's an okay time for one of us to get the kids, but faint enough that the light won't wake her up if she's still sleeping. And since it doesn't show the time, if she wakes up in the middle of the night, she knows to just go back to sleep without having to worry about what time it is. So far this has worked better than I expected and she can now sleep through the night. As an engineer, building a device to help my partner sleep better is one of the best ways I can think of to express my love and gratitude. A bunch of my friends have told me they'd want something like this, so I'm putting this out there in case another entrepreneur wants to run with this and build sleep boxes for more people!

The box sits on her nightstand and emits a soft glow between 6 and 7 a.m. -- the time their daughters Maxima and August usually wake up. 

