Facebook's creator turned his engineering talents in a new direction -- helping his wife Priscilla Chan get more sleep.
Knowing Chan gets stressed when she actually knows the time, Mark Zuckerberg built a wooden "sleep box" to gently let her know it's time to get up, he revealed in a Saturday Instagram post.
The box sits on her nightstand and emits a soft glow between 6 and 7 a.m. -- the time their daughters Maxima and August usually wake up.
Discuss: Mark Zuckerberg builds 'sleep box' to help wife maximize rest
