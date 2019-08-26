Mario Kart Tour hits your Android, iPhone on Sept. 25

Enlarge Image Nintendo

It's a busy time of the year for the Mario Bros. Luigi will have to overcome his fears in Luigi's Mansion 3, hitting the Switch on Oct. 31, and Nintendo on Monday announced via Twitter that Mario Kart Tour will release on Android and iOS on Sept. 25. The game was originally scheduled to launch by the end of March this year, but was delayed several months for more fine-tuning.

If you're an iPhone or iPad user, you can preorder the game in the App Store now. Like previous mobile games developed by Nintendo, it'll be free to download and play. There'll surely be in-app payments required for a fluid experience, though. Mario ain't free.

Buckle up, because #MarioKartTour will be available on 9/25. Follow @mariokarttourEN for more information heading into the game's release. pic.twitter.com/1V0njTVWRx — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 27, 2019

Given the popularity of Mario Kart -- 8 Deluxe is the Switch's highest-selling game, with over 17 million units shipped -- Nintendo could be on the cusp of its biggest mobile hit yet. Tour will follow games like Super Mario Run, Animal Crossing Pocket Camp and, most recently, Dr. Mario World. You'll be able to play it on the iPhone 5S and up (any iPhone released 2013 and after).

Mario Kart Tour will feature courses from previous games, but also new courses inspired by real-world cities (thus the "Tour"). The game description in the App Store notes, "These destinations will be featured in tours that rotate every two weeks!" Mario Kart Tour will be playable with just one finger, and will feature online leaderboards for all your best scores.