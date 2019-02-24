LG V50 ThinQ gets 5G at MWC 2019, will be Sprint's first 5G device this spring

Katie Collins/CNET

LG and US carrier Sprint unveiled the LG V50 ThinQ 5G phone on Sunday at MWC 2019 in Barcelona. It's the Korean phone-maker's first 5G-enabled device, meaning it'll connect to the latest generation of high-speed mobile data. As one of the first few high-end 5G phones, it'll also directly compete with Samsung's recently launched 5G phone, the Galaxy S10 5G. It will be Sprint's first 5G smartphone in the US too, and will also available on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, T-Mobile and AT&T in the US later in the year.

With its 6.4-inch OLED display and barely-there bezels, the phone looks a lot like its predecessor the LG V40 at first glance. But this phone touts a superpower emblem on the back: a glowing yellow 5G logo that lights up whenever it connects to Sprint's 5G network.

As the fourth biggest carrier in the US, Sprint is poised to roll out its 5G network this year to a few cities: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Washington, DC. In a February 2018 briefing with reporters, Sprint Chief Technology Officer John Saw said that the network aims to deliver 5G at a quicker pace to more people than other carriers.

As for specs, the V50 features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM and a 4,000-mAh battery that should help offset the power drain from the 5G connection.

It also has the same three-camera array on the back as the V40, with a 12-megapixel standard shooter, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens for portraits and zoom, and a wide-angle lens that gives you 108 degrees of visibility to pack more into each shot. The V50 adds portrait mode for video too, so you can get that cinematographic look when shooting subjects with a blurred background effect. And because the V50 has dual cameras on the front, portrait mode for video is available on both the rear and front cameras.

For more specs, check out the chart below to see how the V50 compares to LG's other newly announced premium phone, the G8.

LG V50 ThinQ 5G and LG G8 ThinQ

LG V50 ThinQ 5G LG G8 ThinQ Display size, resolution 6.4-inch OLED; 3,120x1,440 pixels 6.1-inch OLED; 3,120x1,440 pixels Pixel density 564 ppi 564 ppi Dimensions (Inches) 6.26 x 3.0 x 0.33 in. 5.98 x 2.83 x 0.33 in. Dimensions (Millimeters) 159.1 x 76.1 x 8.3 mm 151.9 x 71.8 x 8.4 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.46 oz.; 183g 5.96 oz.; 167g Mobile software Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Camera 12-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (wide-angle) Front-facing camera 8-megapixel (standard), 5-megapixel (wide) 8-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.84GHz octa-core Snapdragon 855 Storage 128GB 128GB RAM 6GB 6GB Expandable storage 2TB 2TB Battery 4,000 mAh 3,500 mAh Fingerprint sensor TBD Back Connector USB-C USB-C Headphone jack TBD Yes Special features 5G connectivity; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging, Quick Charge 3.0 3D scanning and motion capture with facial recognition, Air Motion and HandID; bone-induction receiver; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; Quick Charge 3.0

Originally published Feb. 24 at 10:45 a.m. PT.

Update, 12:37 p.m.: Clarified that this is also Sprint's first 5G phone.