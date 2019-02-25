LG V50 doubles the fun with a second-screen accessory

CNET también está disponible en español.
LG and US carrier Sprint unveiled the LG V50 ThinQ 5G phone at MWC 2019 in Barcelona. It's the Korean phone maker's first 5G-enabled device, meaning it'll connect to the latest generation of high-speed mobile data.
As one of the first few high-end 5G phones, it'll also directly compete with Samsung's recently launched 5G phone, the Galaxy S10 5G. It will be Sprint's first 5G smartphone in the US as well.
The phone features a sharp, 6.4-inch display with a 1,440-pixel resolution and a 564ppi pixel density.
With its OLED display and barely-there bezels, the phone looks a lot like its predecessor the LG V40 at first glance. It also has a hideable notch and two front-facing cameras.
The V50 features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM and a 4,000-mAh battery that should help offset the power drain from the 5G connection.
It also has the same three-camera array on the back as the V40, with a 12-megapixel standard shooter, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens for portraits and zoom, and a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens.
The phone has a USB Type-C port for charging and file transferring, as well as a 3.5 millimeter headphone jack.
New to the V50 is a Dual Screen attachment accessory that you connect to the left side of the phone. Unfortunately the accessory isn't coming to the US.
The second screen works within a case, and you have to line up the case with the three pins seen here on the back of the V50.
The accessory is useful for multitasking, gaming and photography.
For photography, the second screen lets you preview photos on one side without leaving the camera app on the other. You can also use the screen as a reflection when you capture selfies.
An example of multitasking with the Dual Screen attachment.
Viewing Gmail on the V50 and its second screen.
Another look at the V50 accessory.
After launching on Sprint, the LG V50 will also be available on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, T-Mobile and AT&T in the US later in the year.
After launching on Sprint, the LG V50 will also be available on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, T-Mobile and AT&T in the US later in the year.