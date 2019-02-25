LG V50 doubles the fun with a second-screen accessory

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • lg-v50-1011508
  • lg-v50-thinq-mwc-2019-5
  • lg-v50-thinq-mwc-2019
  • lg-v50-thinq-mwc-2019-3
  • lg-v50-thinq-mwc-2019-2
  • lg-v50-thinq-mwc-2019-7
  • lg-v50-thinq-mwc-2019-10
  • lg-v50-thinq-mwc-2019-12
  • lg-v50-thinq-mwc-2019-9
  • lg-v50-thinq-mwc-2019-16
  • lg-v50-thinq-mwc-2019-15
  • lg-v50-thinq-mwc-2019-17
  • lg-v50-thinq-mwc-2019-13
  • lg-v50-thinq-mwc-2019-14
  • lg-v50-thinq-mwc-2019-4

LG and US carrier Sprint unveiled the LG V50 ThinQ 5G phone at MWC 2019 in Barcelona. It's the Korean phone maker's first 5G-enabled device, meaning it'll connect to the latest generation of high-speed mobile data.

Published:Caption:Photo:Katie Collins/CNETRead the article
1
of 15

As one of the first few high-end 5G phones, it'll also directly compete with Samsung's recently launched 5G phone, the Galaxy S10 5G. It will be Sprint's first 5G smartphone in the US as well.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
2
of 15

The phone features a sharp, 6.4-inch display with a 1,440-pixel resolution and a 564ppi pixel density.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
3
of 15

With its OLED display and barely-there bezels, the phone looks a lot like its predecessor the LG V40 at first glance. It also has a hideable notch and two front-facing cameras.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
4
of 15

The V50 features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM and a 4,000-mAh battery that should help offset the power drain from the 5G connection.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
5
of 15

It also has the same three-camera array on the back as the V40, with a 12-megapixel standard shooter, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens for portraits and zoom, and a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
6
of 15

The phone has a USB Type-C port for charging and file transferring, as well as a 3.5 millimeter headphone jack.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
7
of 15

New to the V50 is a Dual Screen attachment accessory that you connect to the left side of the phone. Unfortunately the accessory isn't coming to the US.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
8
of 15

The second screen works within a case, and you have to line up the case with the three pins seen here on the back of the V50.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
9
of 15

The accessory is useful for multitasking, gaming and photography.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
10
of 15

For photography, the second screen lets you preview photos on one side without leaving the camera app on the other. You can also use the screen as a reflection when you capture selfies.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
11
of 15

An example of multitasking with the Dual Screen attachment.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
12
of 15

Viewing Gmail on the V50 and its second screen.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
13
of 15

Another look at the V50 accessory.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
14
of 15

After launching on Sprint, the LG V50 will also be available on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, T-Mobile and AT&T in the US later in the year. 

For more specs, check out the chart below to see how the V50 compares to LG's other newly announced premium phone, the G8. And be sure to read CNET's full coverage of MWC here.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
15
of 15
Now Reading

LG V50 doubles the fun with a second-screen accessory

Up Next

Huawei Mate X triple threat: Foldable phone with 5G, lots of cameras

Latest Stories

NASA scientists build ‘primordial ocean’ to recreate origins of life

NASA scientists build ‘primordial ocean’ to recreate origins of life

by
2019 Volvo XC60 is a sensible Swede

2019 Volvo XC60 is a sensible Swede

75 Photos
Rearview mirrors are about to get an upgrade

Rearview mirrors are about to get an upgrade

by
SEC wants Elon Musk held in contempt of court over tweets

SEC wants Elon Musk held in contempt of court over tweets

by
Nubia Alpha is a phone you wear around your wrist that no one asked for

Nubia Alpha is a phone you wear around your wrist that no one asked for

by