LG V40's three-camera design leaks, may arrive October

The next phone in the LG V series may be a little over a month away, with LG releasing a follow-up 5G phone soon after.

The LG V40 may be released the first week of October, or on the following Friday (Oct. 12), according to a Korean report by ETNews.

LG's V-series phones are the brand's most premium devices and compete with other flagship Android phones, like Samsung's Galaxy S and Galaxy Note phones, as well as the Google Pixel. An early October release could put the LG V40 head-to-head with the Google Pixel 3, which is also expected in the beginning of October.

As previously rumored, the LG V40 may have a tricked-out camera setup, with three cameras on the back and two on the front. According to MySmartPrice, it may also come with premium features such as a plastic OLED screen, curved edges and an option to hide the phone's notch with digital black bars.

But LG may release an even more premium phone right after the V40. LG is reportedly planning to release its first 5G phone, the LG V45, ETNews says. According to the report, this phone could come early next year.

It's not clear whether the LG V45 is the same phone that will supposedly be the first 5G phone in the US, which is being built by LG for Sprint. That one is due in the first half of next year, according to Sprint.

LG didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.