In addition to the G7 flagship, the V35 ThinQ is another high-end phone from LG. Available on US carriers AT&T and Google Project Fi for $900, it competes against ultra-premium phones like the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and the Google Pixel 2 XL.

Read CNET's LG V35 ThinQ review here.







The V35 ThinQ is a half-step update of the previous two V30 phones, and features a faster Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM and dual 16-megapixel rear cameras.







The camera includes one standard lens and one wide-angle lens, which lets you capture more content in each frame. The camera also has an AI feature that can identify and categorize images, like a cityscape, a person or food. It'll then auto-adjust the camera settings accordingly and suggest filters.







Though the V35 looks nearly identical to the G7 flagship, there are key differences. It doesn't have a black notch, nor a physical Google Assistant button on the left side. Its fingerprint reader on the back doubles as a power button too.







At the same time, the phone retains many of the same convenient design features as the G7, like a headphone jack and water resistance. You can dunk it in up to 3 feet of water for 30 minutes and it won't konk out.







In our lab, battery life was solid. Preliminary testing for continuous video playback on Airplane mode yielded more than 15 hours of usage. That doesn't edge out the Galaxy S9 Plus' nearly 17-hour average, but it does exceed the Pixel 2 XL's 14-hour time.







The V35 has a 6-inch OLED screen, while the G7 has an LCD display. That means blacks look especially dark and inky on the V35. But it's also not as bright as the G7, and whites don't look as brilliantly white.







If you're an LG loyal, get the V35 over the V30 since your phone will be in tip-top shape for longer. The V35 is also faster than the Pixel 2 XL, even though Google's phone takes better photos. However, the S9 Plus edges the V35 by the thinnest hair with its longer battery life, sleeker looks and software goodies like iris scanning and Bixby. It's also only $15 more on AT&T.

Read CNET's LG V35 ThinQ review here.






