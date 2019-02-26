LG shows off three new midrange phones at Mobile World Congress

Katie Collins/CNET

Although LG Electronics announced three new midrange phones a week before the world's biggest phone show kicked off, it was only once the show began in earnest that we were able to see the phones themselves.

The LG Q60, K50 and K40 feature high-end displays and a focus on artificial intelligence. All three will feature LG's HD+ FullVision display, the 6.26-inch version for the Q60 and K50 and the 5.7-inch version for the K40. All three will also have an AI feature called AI Cam, which helps the camera recognize the object that's in front of it -- humans, pets and food, for example -- and adjust its settings accordingly.

All three also have a dedicated Google Assistant button and sport DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, a high-end audio technology that simulates a 7.1-channel surround sound system. The Q60 and K50 are powered by a 3,500mAh battery, while the smaller K40 is outfitted with a 3,000mAh battery.

The big differentiator among the phones is their camera setups. The Q60 and K50 both feature 13-megapixel front-facing cameras, but the Q60 has three cameras on the back. There's a 16-megapixel camera with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), a 5-megapixel for Super Wide Angle, and a 2-megapixel shooter with Depth Sensor.

The K50 pares back its rear-camera setup a bit with a 13-megapixel with PDAF and the 2-megapixel shooter with Depth Sensor, while the K40 offers an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and the rear-facing 13-megapixel camera with PDAF.

All three also have a fingerprint sensor and support 2G, 3G and 4G LTE networks.

