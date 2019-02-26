LG's trio of new budget phones shines in blue

Though announced a week before the show began, LG's newest line of midrange phones made the first public appearance at MWC 2019. From left to right, the K40, K50 and Q60 are affordable handsets with fingerprint readers and dedicated Google Assistant buttons.
The camera setup includes a 16-megapixel standard lens, a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also features "AI Cam," an AI software mode from LG that offers more camera features for users to fool around with.