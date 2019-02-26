LG's trio of new budget phones shines in blue

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • lg-mid-range-1-of-1
  • lg-q60-mwc-2019-3
  • lg-q60-mwc-2019
  • lg-q60-mwc-2019-2
  • lg-q60-mwc-2019-7
  • lg-q60-mwc-2019-6
  • lg-q60-mwc-2019-5
  • lg-q60-mwc-2019-4
  • lg-k50-mwc-2019-4
  • lg-k50-mwc-2019
  • lg-k50-mwc-2019-2
  • lg-k50-mwc-2019-5
  • lg-k50-mwc-2019-6
  • lg-k40-mwc-2019-4
  • lg-k40-mwc-2019
  • lg-k40-mwc-2019-3
  • lg-k40-mwc-2019-5

The LG K40, K50 and Q60

Though announced a week before the show began, LG's newest line of midrange phones made the first public appearance at MWC 2019. From left to right, the K40, K50 and Q60 are affordable handsets with fingerprint readers and dedicated Google Assistant buttons.

Published:Caption:Photo:Katie Collins/CNETRead the article
1
of 17

LG Q60

As the most advanced of the trio, the Q60 has a 6.26-inch display and a 2GHz octa-core processor.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
2
of 17

LG Q60

It features a 3,500mAh battery and three rear cameras as well.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
3
of 17

LG Q60

The camera setup includes a 16-megapixel standard lens, a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also features "AI Cam," an AI software mode from LG that offers more camera features for users to fool around with.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
4
of 17

LG Q60

On the bottom, there's a USB Type-C port for charging and file transferring, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
5
of 17

LG Q60

The dedicated Google Assistant button that sits beneath the volume rocker.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
6
of 17

LG Q60

Both the Q60 and the K50 have teardrop notches on their displays. On the front is a 13-megapixel camera.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
7
of 17

LG Q60

Another look at the LG Q60.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
8
of 17

LG K50

Similar to the Q60, the K50 has a 6.26-inch display.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
9
of 17

LG K50

However, it only has dual rear cameras.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
10
of 17

LG K50

On the back is a 13-megapixel standard camera and a 2-megapixel shooter for sensing depth.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
11
of 17

LG K50

The front holds a 13-megapixel camera.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
12
of 17

LG K50

The K50 runs Google's latest mobile OS, Android 9.0 Pie.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
13
of 17

LG K40

The last of the bunch is the LG K40, a lower-range phone with a smaller 5.7-inch screen and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
14
of 17

LG K40

On its rear, it has a single 16-megapixel camera. However, like the Q60 and K50, its camera also has "AI Cam." 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
15
of 17

LG K40

Below the camera is a fingerprint sensor. The phone is also powered by a 3,000mAh battery and an octa-core processor.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
16
of 17

LG K40

Unfortunately, LG has not released any pricing or availability info for these phones.

For more info, read CNET's full coverage of MWC 2019.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
17
of 17
Now Reading

LG's trio of new budget phones shines in blue

Up Next

Huawei Mate X triple threat: Foldable phone with 5G, lots of cameras

Latest Stories

Turn an iPhone, Pixel or Galaxy phone 3D with this $30 screen protector

Turn an iPhone, Pixel or Galaxy phone 3D with this $30 screen protector

by
2019 Volvo XC60 is a sensible Swede

2019 Volvo XC60 is a sensible Swede

75 Photos
US reportedly took Russian trolls offline on Election Day in 2018

US reportedly took Russian trolls offline on Election Day in 2018

by
Vote now in our massive Women of the Marvel universe bracket smackdown

Vote now in our massive Women of the Marvel universe bracket smackdown

by
HoloLens 2 hands-on: This feels like practical magic

HoloLens 2 hands-on: This feels like practical magic

by