LG Pay available in US, only usable with LG G8

LG

LG Pay is the tech company's mobile payment service, and it's now out in the US after launching in South Korea in 2017. Before LG phone owners download the app, they need to make sure they own the one phone that currently works with the service.

The LG Pay app is available to download in the Google Play Store Tuesday. So far, the mobile payment service will only work with the LG G8 ThinQ but will support the LG V50 ThinQ 5G, LG V40 ThinQ, LG G7 ThinQ and LG V35 ThinQ in the coming months.

LG's mobile payment will make use of both NFC and wireless magnetic communications (WMC). The latter will allow LG Pay to be used at magnetic stripe terminals. Users can also store their gift and loyalty cards in the app

There are a handful of financial institutions supporting LG Pay including Chase, PNC Bank, Regions Bank, State Employees' Credit Union (North Carolina), U.S. Bank and Virginia Credit Union. The company says they expect more to sign on later this year.