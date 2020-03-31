James Corden's Homefest: Watch BTS, Billie Eilish, John Legend and more

The Late Late Show

Monday night, James Cordon hosted a primetime special episode of The Late Late Show Starring James Corden, called Homefest. The special featured musicians livestreaming from their own homes around the world in hopes of lifting fans' spirits and encouraging them to do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Corden aired the special from his garage, with guests including Billie Eilish, John Legend, Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Dua Lipa, Ben Platt and the cast of Dear Evan Hansen, Will Ferrell, David Blaine and Ben Platt with the cast of Dear Evan Hansen.

In addition to encouraging viewers to follow CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the show raised money for the nonprofit Feed the Children and The CDC Foundation.

The show aired on CBS at 10 p.m. ET and PT, is available for streaming on CBS All Access, the network's streaming platform. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

Corden, the 41-year-old host, wanted to host the prime-time special to combat "spikes of anxiety and sadness" he's felt amid the coronavirus pandemic and resulting social distancing guidelines.

"It's all right to feel a bit sad. It's OK to feel anxious," Corden said in his opening monologue. "And the best thing we can all do is kind of try to breathe through all that and try to put our minds in a positive place and to think, 'What can I do to help someone else who might be feeling like this?'"

John Legend

The musical portion of the show opened with Legend, who performed from his home in Los Angeles and crooned a striped down version of his new track, Action. Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen spoke about the time they have spent in self-quarantine with their two small children.

"The hardest part is figuring out how to entertain the kids," he said. "You gain a new respect for what preschool teachers do, five, six hours a day. They find a way to keep them active and stimulated and we're struggling."

Dua Lipa

The next performance was from pop darling Dua Lipa. Her touring musicians and backup dancers joined her via video chat while she sang Don't Start Now from her apartment in London.

Billie Eilish and Finneas

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas appeared from their house, along with their parents and some puppies who sat on her lap the entire performance. They performed Everything I Wanted, off Eilish's reissue of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? "Dude, life is weird, weird right now for everybody," the singer said before the performance. "It's a weird time."

Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli, video conferencing in from Italy, offered a message of hope, and performed an emotional and stirring rendition of Con te partirò (Time to Say Goodbye).

BTS

BTS followed up with a choreographed performance of Boy With Luv from South Korea after checking in with fans from quarantine. "I think it's quite a difficult time for everyone in the world right now," member RM said. "It may seem like we're isolated, but we're still connected."

Ben Platt and the cast of Dear Evan Hansen

To conclude Corden's special, Ben Platt joined the cast of Dear Evan Hansen for a moving and timely rendition of the Broadway musical's tune You Will Be Found.

You can check out the entire Homefest episode here.