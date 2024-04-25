Final Few Days to Score Top Deals During Home Depot's Spring Black Friday Sale

Home Depot's massive Spring Black Friday sale is in full swing after launching earlier this month on April 4. There are many different discounts across a variety of categories, which makes this the perfect time to stock up on the tools you'll need to get those home projects done just in time before summer officially begins. But the sale ends in just a few days.

The retail giant has markdowns on indoor and outdoor power tools, patio furniture, large kitchen appliances, storage and a whole lot more. Grab everything you need to get those tasks finished both in your home and around your lawn and garden at a great price. But remember, those prices won't be around forever. The sale ends on April 28, so if you want to take advantage of this sale, you won't want to wait too long.

We've gone through the entire sale to save you some time and effort, highlighting the best deals below. We'll keep this page updated as new deals drop or old deals expire so you can score the best bargains. Keep checking back to find everything you need for this season.

More Spring Black Friday savings at Home Depot:

How long does the Home Depot Spring Black Friday sale run?



The Home Depot Spring Black Friday sale started at the beginning of this month on April 4. You only have a few days left to shop the sale as it only runs until April 28. Hundreds of items are seeing major price cuts, which should make it easier to afford the essentials you need to get things in your home and garden in time for summer.

What products are discounted during Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale?



There are many different types of products that are discounted for Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale. Products range from home appliances, patio furniture, power tools, much more.