NFL Draft 2024: How to Watch Tonight, Full Weekend TV Schedule, First Round Order

The Chicago Bears are expected to select quarterback Caleb Williams from USC with the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, which starts tonight. Questions arise as soon as the next pick, however, with the Washington Commanders picking second and also in need of a QB. Will Washington go with Drake Maye from North Carolina or Jayden Daniels from LSU?

With the third selection, the New England Patriots are also looking for a quarterback and are likely considering between Maye or Daniels and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. Other quarterback-needy teams, including the New York Giants with the sixth pick, Minnesota Vikings (11th), Denver Broncos (12th) and Las Vegas Raiders (13th), could be looking to trade up for one of the top quarterbacks.

In addition to the top four quarterbacks, a trio of talented wide receivers is expected to go within the first 10 picks: Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State, Rome Odunze from Washington and Malik Nabers from LSU. These players and many more will find their NFL homes this week.

The NFL draft is a three-day event that starts tonight with the first round at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). Here's everything you need to know to watch all the action without cable.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to be the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

How can I watch the draft live?

Watch live for free: ABC will air all three days of the draft. If you have an over-the-air antenna hooked up to your TV and get your local ABC station, you can watch for free.

The Pat McAfee Show will be in Detroit to cover the first round of the draft on Thursday night. Co-hosting the show with McAfee will be legendary head coach Bill Belichick, and you can watch on YouTube, TikTok, the ESPN App and ESPN Plus.

Subscription options: The NFL draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network. There will also be a livestream on the WatchESPN app or the NFL Mobile app (or ESPN.com or NFL.com). One caveat: You will need to prove you have a TV subscription (from a cable or satellite provider or live TV streaming service) that includes ESPN or the NFL Network in order to watch live on either app.

Cable TV cord-cutters have a number of options for watching the draft via a live TV streaming service, detailed below.

When does the NFL draft start?

The NFL draft gets underway with the first round tonight. The three days of the draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network.

Here's the TV schedule (all times ET):

Thursday, April 25

Round 1: 8 to 11:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Friday, April 26

Rounds 2 and 3: 7 to 11:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN2 and NFL Network.

Saturday, April 27

Rounds 4 to 7: Noon to 7 p.m. on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

On ESPN, Mike Greenberg will serve as host for the first two nights of the draft alongside Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, Adam Schefter and Molly McGrath.

On ABC, Rece Davis will host with Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Field Yates from one set, and Sam Ponder and Robert Griffin III reporting from another set. For Day 3 of the draft on Saturday, ABC and ESPN will combine forces with Davis, Kiper, Riddick and Yates covering rounds 4 through 7.

On the NFL Network, Rich Eisen will lead coverage featuring Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Kurt Warner, Joel Klatt and Ian Rapoport.

What's the order of the draft picks?

After trading the top pick last year to the Carolina Panthers, the Chicago Bears hold the first pick in this year's draft. Here's the draft order for the first 10 picks:

Chicago Bears (from Carolina) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets

You can track all of the picks with ESPN's DraftCast.





All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.