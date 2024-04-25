Snag Two Anker USB-C Fast Chargers and Cables for Just $13 With Prime

Phone companies' decision not to ship USB-C chargers with their products is undoubtedly good for the planet, but it does mean that you might need to buy one of your own. Thankfully, adding two 20-watt USB-C chargers to your collection of charging options is cheaper than you might think. Amazon is currently offering a pack that includes two Anker 20-watt USB-C chargers for just $13, and you'll even get two USB-C cables thrown in as well. That's the good news, but there's a catch that you need to be aware of before placing your order. You need to be an Amazon Prime member to get this special price, although at $19 the normal price is still a great price regardless.

Getting a single charger and cable at this price would make for a good day, so getting two is impressive. Each charger has a 20-watt USB-C port, which is plenty for fast charging even the latest iPhones. A legacy USB-A port is also included for those who need it. The two USB-C cables are both 5 feet long and come in an understated finish of black or white.

While this deal doesn't require any coupons or discount codes, it is listed as a limited-time offer, which means that it could end at any moment and without warning. Factor that in when planning your purchase, and do it soon to make sure you don't miss out.

