The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, Apple's new iPhones for 2018, are officially here. While the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have virtually the same guts, just in two different sizes, the iPhone XR introduces a profound shift in Apple's strategy by folding its "bargain" phone into the premium iPhone mix.

The cheaper iPhone XR shares many of the same specs as the top-tier iPhones, but comes in much bright colors and has some slimmed-down features, like a smaller battery than the new iPhone XSes. The pricing is the most attractive for iPhone loyalists. Although there's nothing "budget" about the iPhone XR's $749 starting price, people looking for a new iPhone this year could easily gravitate to the cheaper, more colorful XR.

This reveal of Apple's 2018-2019 lineup is a big moment for the tech giant, which shook up its iPhone range in 2017 when it introduced the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, effectively killing any chance of a future iPhone 9 and turning its whole iPhone naming scheme on its head.

At a time when phones are becoming more and more expensive, Apple's decision embrace of the new "X" family is important because it cements a new strategy for Apple, one that will continue to set the pace for phonemakers as we move toward 2019.

These new iPhones for 2018 will need to impress buyers if Apple has any desire to nudge Chinese brand Huawei -- which outsold iPhones last quarter, for the first time in seven years, and regain its seat as world's second-largest phonemaker.

Keep reading for all the new iPhone specs. In the meantime, preorders for the iPhone XS and XS Max begin this Friday, Sept. 14, with phones going on sale next Friday, Sept. 21. The iPhone XR preorders begin Oct. 19 and go on sale Oct. 26.

iPhone XR, XS, XS Max US pricing

64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB iPhone XR $749 TBA TBA N/A iPhone XS $999 N/A $1,149 $1,349 iPhone XS Max $1,099 N/A $1,249 $1,449

New iPhone XR, XS, XS Max starting prices

iPhone XR iPhone XS iPhone XS Max US $749 (64GB) $999 (64GB) $1,099 (64GB) UK £749 (64GB) £999 (64GB) £1,049 (64GB) Australia AU$1,229 (64GB) AU$1,629 (64GB) AU$1,799 (64GB)

iPhone XS and XS Max quick specs

Two sizes: 5.8-inch (458ppi) and 6.5-inch (458ppi) with OLED HDR display (Super Retina displays)



Colors: Gold, silver and space gray finishes



Camera: Dual-camera 12-megapixel wide and telephoto lenses

Front-facing cameras: 7-megapixel camera will bring depth to portrait mode photos

A12 Bionic chip: 7 nanometer processor promises to launch apps 30 percent faster than 2017 iPhones

Storage options: 64GB, 128GB, 512GB



IP68 water-resistance rating (2 meters depth; up to 30 minutes in water)



Battery life: iPhone XS should last 30 minutes longer than iPhone X; iPhone XS Max claims 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone X

Dual-SIM card support through eSIM technology

Face ID promises to work faster at unlocking the phones

3D Touch pressure-sensitivite screen

Stereo sound with a wider stereo field than 2017 iPhones

iOS 12

Pricing: Starts at $999 (£999, AU$1,629) for 64GB iPhone XS

iPhone XS and XS Max cameras

The iPhone XS and XS Max cameras share the same specs (see above), but don't be dismayed. Apple promises you'll get more from the camera than you did with the iPhone X, specifically because of the power of the A12 Bionic chip inside.

The camera's algorithms detect people's faces and bodies, and kick into instant red-eye reduction. Smart HDR can identify highlights and find shadow detail.

Even more interesting, you can now adjust the depth of a portrait mode photo (called the bokeh effect) after you take the photo, which gives you complete control over the blur. All editing happens in the Photos app through a slider.

iPhone XR specs: Apple's cheaper iPhone

6.1-inch LCD screen with 1,792x828-pixel resolution and 326ppi (Retina display)



Aluminum body with glass back

Single camera: 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, with OIS (same as iPhone XS)

Storage options: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB



Portrait mode photos through software

FaceID with same True-Depth camera system as iPhone XS



A12 Bionic chip



Battery life claim: 1.5 hours more per day than the iPhone 8 Plus

IP67 water resistance

No 3D Touch on iPhone XR. Instead, you get haptic touch, like a trackpad



iOS 12 software

Colors: Blue, coral, yellow, white, black, Project Red



Price: Starts at $749 (£749, AU$1,229)

