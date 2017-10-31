When rumors first swirled that Apple's top-of-the-line 2017 iPhone would cost upward of $1,000, some hopeful fans posited that such a high price would be softened by an extra goodie or two packed in -- maybe a wireless charger, or even the AirPod wireless headphones.

Of course, with the iPhone X demand said to be "off the charts" and the phone backordered for weeks, there's no need for Apple to sweeten the pot.

As a result, what you get in the box with a $1,000 iPhone X is... pretty much the same stuff you get with every other iPhone.

When I pried open the box of our Apple-supplied white iPhone X review sample, I found:

The iPhone X



1 Lightning USB cable



1 standard 5W USB charger



1 EarPod wired headphone



1 Lightning-to-3.5mm headphone adapter



2 Apple stickers inside of a brief setup guide/warranty manual

As with recent models, there's no SIM removal tool included, but a paperclip works just as well if you need to swap yours out.

The iPhone X is available direct from Apple, cell carriers and select retailers beginning Friday, Nov. 3.

