Apple iPhone X

The iPhone X, Apple's most high-end and expensive phone yet, has standout looks, with a notched, edge-to-edge display and no home button.

For more info, read CNET's iPhone X review.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

The iPhone X (center) leads a trio of new iPhones, flanked by the iPhone 8 (left) and iPhone 8 Plus (right). Aramis, Athos and Porthos?

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

Though the iPhone X is physically smaller than the iPhone 8 Plus, its near bezel-less display lends it a bigger, 5.8-inch screen.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

This is Apple's first iPhone with an OLED display. One caveat with the screen is the large blacked-out notch that sits on top of the display. It's where the phone's cameras and sensors live.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

Response to the notch has been mixed; while some don't mind it (like CNET's own Scott Stein, for example), others consider it an eyesore.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

The 5.8-inch screen (and notch) displaying the CNET website.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

Another look at the display with the weather app.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

The glass back features a vertical dual camera.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

Due to the glass, the back of the iPhone X is very reflective. Here, a ceiling's chandelier reflects back on the surface.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

The phone measures 5.7 by 2.8 by 0.3 inches (144 by 71 by 7.7 mm) and weighs 6.14 ounces (174 grams).

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

The right edge of the phone.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

The bottom edge houses dual audio speakers and a Lightning port for charging and file transfers. Like previous iPhones, it does not have a headphone jack.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

The phone's left edge.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

A closer look at the phone's silent/ring toggle and volume rocker.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

Like previous iPhones, the iPhone X is water resistant.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

In addition to charging through the Lightning cable, the iPhone X allows wireless charging.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

The phone has a 2,436x1,125-pixel resolution with a pixel density of 458ppi.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

Another look at the iPhone X's HDR display.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

Comparing the iPhone X's display colors (bottom) with the iPhone 8 Plus (top). Note the Plus has a slightly larger effective display for this video, due to the X's notch.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

Powering the device is Apple's proprietary A11 Bionic processor. 

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

The 64-bit processor has an M11 motion coprocessor and a neural engine to execute AI-related algorithms. 

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

New to the iPhone is Face ID, which uses facial recognition software to verify your face to unlock the phone.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

You can also use Face ID for the digital payment system Apple Pay, purchase music and movies on iTunes and autofill forms in the Safari browser.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

Setting up Face ID.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

To begin, you'll need to move your face at different angles.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

Face ID can register some changes to your face, like this funky pair of glasses.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

It won't register every change, however. If you decide to grow a huge mustache, for example, Face ID may not work. 

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

On the back of the phone are two 12-megapixel cameras.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

The dual-camera setup features OIS, 4K video recording and includes a wide-angle and telephoto lens.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

The iPhone X still has Live Photos, which are short "moving" pictures that loop.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

The front has a 7-megapixel camera with 1080p HD video recording.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

With the front-facing camera, you can take Portrait photos with different lighting tools.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

Here, a dramatic Stage Lighting mode is selected.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

A selfie with the Stage Lighting mode applied.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

The front-facing camera can also apply facial filters.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

Here, a Sketchbook filter is applied.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

The front camera lets you send out animated emojis, or "animojis," stickers that move with your facial expression.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

Another look at the animoji feature.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

The iPhone X runs Apple's latest mobile operating system, iOS 11.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

iOS 11 includes a Do Not Disturb While Driving mode, a hidden dark mode and new screenshot tools.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

Another look at the iPhone X with iOS 11.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

With iOS 11, the Control Center received a facelift.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

Control Center now features sliders and toggles that make tinkering with your Settings easier.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

Switching from app to app on iOS 11.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

Another look at switching apps on iOS 11.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

Apple's digital voice assistant Siri now has "cards" similar to Google Android and a type-to-Siri function.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

There's also the digital payment system Apple Pay, which allows you to pay for items using a tap of your phone.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

The iPhone X in its packaged box.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

Here's what you get with the iPhone X: a charger, a headphone dongle, a Lightning Port pair of earbuds, stickers and the phone itself.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

Apple faces stiff competition from its main Android rival, Samsung, whose Galaxy Note 8 (right) features a 6.3-inch screen, an embedded stylus and dual cameras.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

Another look at the iPhone X (left) and the Note 8 (right).

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

Click or swipe through for more photos of the iPhone X.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET

You can order the iPhone X now, which starts out at $999, £999 or AU$1,579 for 64GB. The 256GB model costs $1,149, £1,149 or AU$1,829.

For more info, check out CNET's iPhone X review.

Caption by: / Photo by: CNET
iPhone X: Up close and personal with Apple's new phone

Published:
