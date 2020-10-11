iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 11: Main differences, according to the buzzing rumor mill

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple Event

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 12 at its Oct. 13 event, and ship the new phones sometime in October or even November. If you're thinking about upgrading from last year's iPhone 11 to the iPhone 12, you may be wondering: What exactly is the difference going to be?

We won't know for sure until the new phones are revealed on Tuesday. But we've gathered the most probable rumors to see how the iPhone 12 will likely stack up against the iPhone 11. You can also determine if you should buy a new iPhone now or wait, and the best ways to sell or trade in your old iPhone.

The biggest differences between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 will likely be the specs, of course. This is what we're expecting from the iPhone 12.

Four iPhone 12 models

It's possible that we'll see four iPhone 12s launched on Tuesday: the iPhone 12 Mini (5.4-inch) the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro (6.1-inch), and the iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7-inch). For comparison, there are only three iPhone 11s: the iPhone 11 (6.1-inch), the iPhone 11 Pro (5.8-inch) and the iPhone 11 Pro Max (6.5-inch).

Increased refresh rates

There is speculation that the iPhone 12's display will have a 120Hz refresh rate and a ProMotion display, which you can currently find in the iPad Pro. Most phones (including the iPhone 11) refresh at 60 frames per second, or 60Hz, but some, like the Galaxy S20 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, refresh at 120Hz. The higher the refresh rate, the faster and smoother a phone feels when scrolling through apps and websites.

Better cameras

As is typically the case with new iPhones, you can expect the iPhone 12's cameras to be upgraded over the iPhone 11. The iPhone 11 has a photo Night Mode and an ultrawide-angle camera that can add extra detail in photos, along with a great video camera. There have been rumors that the iPhone 12 may add a time-of-flight camera, like the Galaxy Note 10 Plus has, to help capture depth information. This could do a number of things like help with AR mapping, but could also mean you finally get the ability to have portrait mode in video.

The addition of 5G

One of the iPhone 12's expected biggest new features is next-generation 5G cellular connectivity. Apple's event invitation starts with "Hi, Speed," leading us to believe that the new phones will finally get 5G connectivity, as virtually all new Android phones arriving in the US already have. This means the phones could tap into the high-speed wireless network on the go -- which might seem slightly less exciting during the pandemic, as we're spending more time at home, but will still future-proof your device for the rise of 5G.

The iPhone 11 does not offer 5G connectivity, though many people seem to believe it does.

Price

The 2019 iPhone 11's base model cost $699, which was $50 less than the 2018 iPhone XR. It's possible that this trend of lowering prices will continue: One tech analyst reports that the iPhone 12 base model (the Mini) will cost $649, the iPhone 12 Pro will cost $999 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will cost $1,099. Here's everything we know about iPhone 12's price so far.

For more about the iPhone 12 and everything we're expecting check out CNET's iPhone 12 rumor round up. You can also check out our review of the iPhone 11 and all of its features.