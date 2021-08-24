Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine wins FDA full approval Mayim Bialik to host three weeks of Jeopardy Apple could launch a 'M1X' Mac Mini Taylor Swift joins TikTok First image from Cowboy Bebop on Netflix
Which iPhone 12 is which? The differences between Apple's iPhone 12, Mini, Pro and Pro Max

A spec-by-spec comparison of all four of Apple's latest flagship phones: it's iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Mini vs. iPhone 12 Pro vs. iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Mini vs. iPhone 12 Pro vs. iPhone 12 Pro Max

What are the differences between the four models in Apple's iPhone 12 lineup? Let us explain.

 Patrick Holland/CNET

Apple's latest phone lineup includes the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. All four models feature 5G connectivity, a magnetic backing branded as MagSafe that can attach to a number of accessories and a new Ceramic Shield display that promises to be more durable. Only the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini come in Apple's springy purple color.

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

With so many devices, it can get a little confusing to understand what makes these handsets different from each other. In general, the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini are the two most affordable phones in the lineup and have dual rear cameras. The two Pro models are the highest-end and priciest iPhones. In addition to a third telephoto camera, they also have a lidar scanner for modeling and object detection.

For a full rundown on the iPhone 12, take a look at the chart below, where you can see their specs side-by-side. And if you're still deciding between Apple and Samsung, here's the Galaxy S21 vs. iPhone 12 specs comparison.

iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max specs


 Apple iPhone 12 Apple iPhone 12 Mini Apple iPhone 12 Pro Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Display size, resolution 6.1-inch OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels 5.4-inch OLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels 6.1-inch OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels 6.7-inch OLED; 2,778x1,284 pixels
Pixel density 460ppi 476ppi 460ppi 458ppi
Dimensions (inches) 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.29 in. 5.18 x 2.53 x 0.29 in. 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.29 in. 6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 in.
Dimensions (millimeters) 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4mm 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4mm
Weight (ounces, grams) 5.78 oz.; 164g 4.76 oz.; 135g 6.66 oz.; 189g 8.03 oz.; 228g
Mobile software iOS 14 iOS 14 iOS 14 iOS 14
Camera 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
Front-facing camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K
Processor Apple A14 Bionic Apple A14 Bionic Apple A14 Bionic Apple A14 Bionic
Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
RAM Undisclosed Undisclosed Undisclosed Undisclosed
Expandable storage No No No No
Battery Undisclosed; Apple lists 15 hours of video playback Undisclosed; Apple lists 15 hours of video playback Undisclosed; Apple lists 17 hours of video playback Undisclosed; Apple lists 17 hours of video playback
Fingerprint sensor No (FaceID) No (FaceID) No (FaceID) No (FaceID)
Connector Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning
Headphone jack No No No No
Special features 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM) 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM) Lidar scanner; 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM) Lidar scanner; 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM)
Price off-contract (USD) $829 (64GB), $879 (128GB), $979 (256GB) $729 (64GB), $779 (128GB), $879 (256GB) $999 (128GB), $1,099 (256GB), $1,299 (512GB) $1,099 (128GB), $1,199 (256GB), $1,399 (512GB)
Price (GBP) £799 (64GB), £849 (128GB), £949 (256GB) £699 (64GB), £749 (128GB), £849 (256GB) £999 (128GB), £1,099 (256GB), £1,299 (512GB) £1,099 (128GB), £1,199 (256GB), £1,399 (512GB)
Price (AUD) AU$1,349 (64GB), AU$1,429 (128GB), AU$1,599 (256GB) AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,279 (128GB), AU$1,449 (256GB) AU$1,699 (128GB), AU$1,869 (256GB), AU$2,219 (512GB) AU$1,849 (128GB), AU$2,019 (256GB), AU$2,369 (512GB)