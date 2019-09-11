iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max specs vs. Galaxy S10, Note 10 and Pixel 3 XL Android phones

James Martin/CNET

Apple Event

Apple announced the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max at a presser on Tuesday in Cupertino, California. The phones have new features like a 12-megapixel front-facing camera and a faster A13 Bionic processor. They'll be available for preorder on Friday with an in-store availability on Sept. 20. In addition to the new iPhones, the tech company also unveiled the Apple Watch Series 5 smartwatch.

Despite being one of the most popular phones in the world, the new iPhones face a challenging market. It has stiff competition from Samsung, which just unveiled its Note 10, Note 10 Plus and Note 10 5G, as well as Google, which is anticipated to release its upcoming Pixel 4 in October. In addition, iPhone sales fell 12% in the fiscal third quarter, profits are expected to dip to $9.6 billion and more people are trading in their iPhones for Androids.

To see how the iPhone Pro and 11 Pro Max fare against its Android competitors, we compare the two against the Galaxy S10, the Note 10 and the Google Pixel 3 XL, spec-by-spec (again, keep in mind that a new Pixel is due in a few weeks). Based on how they are on paper so far, what do you think? Is Apple still innovating or is it falling behind its rivals?

iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Google Pixel 3 XL Display size, resolution 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina XDR; 2,436x1,125 pixels 6.5-inch OLED Super Retina XDR; 2,688x1,242 pixels 6.1-inch AMOLED; 3,040x1,440-pixels 6.3-inch AMOLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels 6.3-inch OLED; 2,960x1,440 pixels Pixel density 458ppi 458ppi 550ppi 401ppi 522ppi Dimensions (Inches) 5.67x2.81x0.32 in 6.22x3.06x0.32 in 5.9x2.77x0.31 in 5.94x2.83x0.31 in 6.2x3x.03 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 144x71.4x8.1 mm 158x77.8x8.1 mm 149.9x70.4x7.8 mm 151x71.8x7.9 mm 158x76.7x7.9 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.63 oz; 188g 7.97 oz; 226g 5.53 oz; 157g 5.93 oz; 168g 6.5 oz; 184g Mobile software iOS 13 iOS 13 Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI Android 9.0 Camera 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (wide), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (wide), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12.2-megapixel Front-facing camera 12-megapixel with Face ID 12-megapixel with Face ID 10-megapixel 10-megapixel 8-megapixel (standard), 8-megapixel (wide) Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K Processor Apple A13 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, or Samsung Exynos 9825 2.5GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Storage 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 512GB 256GB 64GB, 128GB RAM Not disclosed Not disclosed 8GB 8GB 4GB Expandable storage None None Up to 512GB None None Battery Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 3 hours longer than iPhone XS Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 5 hours longer than iPhone XS Max 3,400mAh 3,500mAh 3,430mAh Fingerprint sensor None (Face ID) None (Face ID) In-screen In-screen Back cover Connector Lightning Lightning USB-C USB-C USB-C Headphone jack No No Yes No No Special features Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Water resistant (IP68); Wireless PowerShare; hole punch screen notch; Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Water resistant (IP68); S Pen stylus; Wireless PowerShare; hole punch screen notch; Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Water resistant (IPX8), wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box Price off-contract (USD) $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB), $1,349 (512GB) $1,099 (64GB), $1,249 (256GB), $1,449 (512GB) $900 (128GB), $1,150 (512GB) $949 $899 (64GB); $999 (128GB) Price (GBP) £1,049 (64GB), £1,199 (256GB), £1,399 (512GB) £1,149 (64GB), £1,299 (256GB), £1,499 (512GB) £799 (128GB) £899 £869 (64GB); £969 (128GB) Price (AUD) AU$1,749 (64GB), AU$1,999 (256GB), AU$2,349 (512GB) AU$1,899 (64GB), AU$2,149 (256GB), AU$2,499 (512GB) AU$1,349 (128GB); AU$1699 (512GB) AU$1,499 AU$1,349 (64GB); AU$1,499 (128GB)