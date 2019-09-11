iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max specs vs. Galaxy S10, Note 10 and Pixel 3 XL Android phones

Apple announced the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max at a presser on Tuesday in Cupertino, California. The phones have new features like a 12-megapixel front-facing camera and a faster A13 Bionic processor. They'll be available for preorder on Friday with an in-store availability on Sept. 20. In addition to the new iPhones, the tech company also unveiled the Apple Watch Series 5 smartwatch.
Despite being one of the most popular phones in the world, the new iPhones face a challenging market. It has stiff competition from Samsung, which just unveiled its Note 10, Note 10 Plus and Note 10 5G, as well as Google, which is anticipated to release its upcoming Pixel 4 in October. In addition, iPhone sales fell 12% in the fiscal third quarter, profits are expected to dip to $9.6 billion and more people are trading in their iPhones for Androids.
To see how the iPhone Pro and 11 Pro Max fare against its Android competitors, we compare the two against the Galaxy S10, the Note 10 and the Google Pixel 3 XL, spec-by-spec (again, keep in mind that a new Pixel is due in a few weeks). Based on how they are on paper so far, what do you think? Is Apple still innovating or is it falling behind its rivals?
iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S10, Note 10 and Pixel 3 XL
|
|iPhone 11 Pro
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|Samsung Galaxy S10
|Samsung Galaxy Note 10
|Google Pixel 3 XL
|Display size, resolution
|5.8-inch OLED Super Retina XDR; 2,436x1,125 pixels
|6.5-inch OLED Super Retina XDR; 2,688x1,242 pixels
|6.1-inch AMOLED; 3,040x1,440-pixels
|6.3-inch AMOLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels
|6.3-inch OLED; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|Pixel density
|458ppi
|458ppi
|550ppi
|401ppi
|522ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.67x2.81x0.32 in
|6.22x3.06x0.32 in
|5.9x2.77x0.31 in
|5.94x2.83x0.31 in
|6.2x3x.03 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|144x71.4x8.1 mm
|158x77.8x8.1 mm
|149.9x70.4x7.8 mm
|151x71.8x7.9 mm
|158x76.7x7.9 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|6.63 oz; 188g
|7.97 oz; 226g
|5.53 oz; 157g
|5.93 oz; 168g
|6.5 oz; 184g
|Mobile software
|iOS 13
|iOS 13
|Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI
|Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI
|Android 9.0
|Camera
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|12-megapixel (wide), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|12-megapixel (wide), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|12.2-megapixel
|Front-facing camera
|12-megapixel with Face ID
|12-megapixel with Face ID
|10-megapixel
|10-megapixel
|8-megapixel (standard), 8-megapixel (wide)
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, or Samsung Exynos 9825
|2.5GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Storage
|64GB, 256GB, 512GB
|64GB, 256GB, 512GB
|128GB, 512GB
|256GB
|64GB, 128GB
|RAM
|Not disclosed
|Not disclosed
|8GB
|8GB
|4GB
|Expandable storage
|None
|None
|Up to 512GB
|None
|None
|Battery
|Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 3 hours longer than iPhone XS
|Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 5 hours longer than iPhone XS Max
|3,400mAh
|3,500mAh
|3,430mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|None (Face ID)
|None (Face ID)
|In-screen
|In-screen
|Back cover
|Connector
|Lightning
|Lightning
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Special features
|Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
|Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
|Water resistant (IP68); Wireless PowerShare; hole punch screen notch; Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
|Water resistant (IP68); S Pen stylus; Wireless PowerShare; hole punch screen notch; Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
|Water resistant (IPX8), wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB), $1,349 (512GB)
|$1,099 (64GB), $1,249 (256GB), $1,449 (512GB)
|$900 (128GB), $1,150 (512GB)
|$949
|$899 (64GB); $999 (128GB)
|Price (GBP)
|£1,049 (64GB), £1,199 (256GB), £1,399 (512GB)
|£1,149 (64GB), £1,299 (256GB), £1,499 (512GB)
|£799 (128GB)
|£899
|£869 (64GB); £969 (128GB)
|Price (AUD)
|AU$1,749 (64GB), AU$1,999 (256GB), AU$2,349 (512GB)
|AU$1,899 (64GB), AU$2,149 (256GB), AU$2,499 (512GB)
|AU$1,349 (128GB); AU$1699 (512GB)
|AU$1,499
|AU$1,349 (64GB); AU$1,499 (128GB)
reading
