Huawei reportedly delays Mate X foldable phone launch

Juan Garzon / CNET

Huawei is reportedly delaying the release of its $2,600 Mate X. The Chinese tech giant is pushing the foldable phone's launch date from this summer to September, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Huawei is delaying sales of the Mate X, in part, to improve the quality of the phone's foldable screen, Vincent Peng, a senior vice president at the company, told the Journal during a tech conference in Hong Kong. "We're doing a lot of tests," Peng told the Journal, adding that Huawei aims to release the phone as early as it can.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

