Huawei Mate X unboxing video hints at foldable phone's imminent release

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Huawei's competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Fold might be available very soon, after an unboxing video for its Mate X showed up on YouTube. The controversial Chinese company's foldable phone was originally due to come out during the summer, but has been delayed multiple times -- last month, CEO Richard Yu expressed his hope that we'd be able to buy the $2,600 device in October.

The video shows the button used to open the latch on the foldable phone has been tweaked slightly since we last saw it.

Foldable phones have been the subject of much hype and struggled with technical issues this year. Samsung's $1,980 Galaxy Fold was meant to go on sale in the US on April 26, but the Korean phone-maker hit the brakes right before the phone's launch, due to numerous screen problems on review units. A redesigned version went on sale in September.

Huawei's offering is pricier than Samsung's, but supports 5G next generation wireless networking tech and may include its new Kirin 990 chip.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

First published at 5:51 a.m. PT.

Updated at 6:15 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.