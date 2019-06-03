CNET también está disponible en español.

Mobile

Huawei ban revoked by science publisher IEEE

The Chinese phone maker's scientists can review the US publisher's papers again.

huawei-logo-21

The IEEE isn't restricting Huawei scientists any more.

 Angela Lang/CNET

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) reversed on Sunday restrictions it slapped on Huawei last week, letting the Chinese company's scientists review its papers once again.

"Our initial, more restrictive approach was motivated solely by our desire to protect our volunteers and our members from legal risk," the US publisher wrote in its statement.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

