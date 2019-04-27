Huawei's P30 looks like fantastic forbidden fruit

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Huawei's P30 has the same processor and a similarly excellent camera setup as the spotlight-hogging P30 Pro.
There are "only" three cameras on the back, rather than the Pro's four.
It has a 40-megapixel camera, a 16-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 8-megapixel telephoto lens.
This is the P30 in Aurora Blue.
The larger P30 is in Breathing Crystal. It reminds me of the White Walkers from Game of Thrones.
Both phones have the same Kirin 980 processor. The P30 has 6GB of RAM, the Pro 8GB.
The Kirin 980 isn't as powerful as Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon CPUs, but it has no problem playing the latest 3D games.
The P30 has exceptional battery life, lasting over 21 hours in our standardised HD video-loop battery test.
Here's the P30 with the Pro and Samsung's Galaxy S10E.
Neither the P30 or the Pro are available in the US. They're available in both Australia and the UK though. The Australian price, which works out cheaper, for the P30 is $780. The Pro works out to around $1,140.
The P30 has a headphone jack!
The P30's biggest weakness is its EMUI 9.1 operating system. Huawei's take on Android Pie is a cut below pure Android, as well as Samsung's One UI. Here's the P30 with the S10E.
Click on for more photos of the P30.