Huawei's P30 looks like fantastic forbidden fruit

Huawei's P30 has the same processor and a similarly excellent camera setup as the spotlight-hogging P30 Pro. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
1
of 18

There are "only" three cameras on the back, rather than the Pro's four.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
2
of 18

It has a 40-megapixel camera, a 16-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
3
of 18

This is the P30 in Aurora Blue.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
4
of 18

The larger P30 is in Breathing Crystal. It reminds me of the White Walkers from Game of Thrones.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
5
of 18

Both phones have the same Kirin 980 processor. The P30 has 6GB of RAM, the Pro 8GB.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
6
of 18

The Kirin 980 isn't as powerful as Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon CPUs, but it has no problem playing the latest 3D games.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
7
of 18

The P30 has exceptional battery life, lasting over 21 hours in our standardised HD video-loop battery test.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
8
of 18

Here's the P30 with the Pro and Samsung's Galaxy S10E.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
9
of 18

Neither the P30 or the Pro are available in the US. They're available in both Australia and the UK though. The Australian price, which works out cheaper, for the P30 is $780. The Pro works out to around $1,140.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
10
of 18

The P30 has a headphone jack!

Published:Caption:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
11
of 18

The P30's biggest weakness is its EMUI 9.1 operating system. Huawei's take on Android Pie is a cut below pure Android, as well as Samsung's One UI. Here's the P30 with the S10E.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
12
of 18

Click on for more photos of the P30.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
13
of 18

Published:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
14
of 18

Published:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
15
of 18

Published:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
16
of 18

Published:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
17
of 18

Published:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
18
of 18
