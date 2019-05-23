Here are the best Memorial Day deals on mattresses

Nectar

Memorial Day weekend marks the start of summer. Perhaps you'll attend a parade, host a BBQ, get your boat back in the water or shop for a mattress on sale. That's right, Memorial Day -- for whatever reason -- means mattress sales far and wide. Start your summer off right by upping your slumber game with a new mattress. Before you hit the sales, check out our tips on how to buy a mattress online and the top online mattress retailers.

Here are the best mattress deals we found for this Memorial Day. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

Purple: $100 off plus free sheets Purple is offering $100 off a mattress along with a free set of its Purple sheets. Together, the company estimates these savings amount to a $229 value. Purple has two mattress options, the Original Purple mattress and a newer upscale model called the All-New Purple mattress. Purple offers free installation, haul-away of your old mattress, and the now-industry-standard 100-night trial period. See at Purple

Purple: Buy one blanket, get one free With a warmer side and a cooler side, the Purple blanket is two blankets in one. And now you can get two Purple blankets for the price of one with Purple's buy one, get one offer. See at Purple

Helix: up to $200 off, plus free pillows The more you spend on a Helix mattress, the more you save. Helix is offering $100 off of any mattress but you can save $150 if you spend at least $1,250 or save $200 if you spend $1,750. With any mattress purchase, Helix tosses in two of its Dream Pillows. Helix has its regular Helix line that is 10 inches tall and features four layers and its Luxe line that is 14 inches tall with six layers and coil zones for better support. See at Helix

Walmart: Lucid Queen mattress for $225 (save $155) This medium-firm Lucid mattress features a top layer of gel memory foam for more comfort and less overheating. More than just the Queen size is on sale, from Twin to California King. $225.00 at Walmart

Casper: 10 percent off any mattress The granddaddy of online mattress retailers, Casper is offering 10-percent off on any mattress order with code MEMORIAL19. See at Casper

Nectar: $125 off, plus free pillows Nectar stands out by upping the standard 100-night trial period to a full year. For Memorial Day, it is offering $125 off along with two free pillows, which adds up to $275 in savings by Nectar's math. See at Nectar

Saatva: $75 off at checkout Saatva bills itself as a luxury mattress brand with affordable prices. It sells a single model of an inner-coil mattress in three firmness options. It offers free installation and haul-away of your old mattress. For Memorial Day, you can save $75 of its mattress. No code required; the discount shows up at checkout. See at Saatva

Loom and Leaf: $75 off at checkout Loom and Leaf sells a memory-foam mattress with an organic cotton cover. It offers a 120-day trial period and a 15-year warranty. For Memorial Day, you can save $75 at checkout. See at Loom and Leaf