Google Pixel 4 face unlock works even when you're unconscious

Google's Pixel 4 face unlock is one of its major security features, but BBC News discovered a glaring issue -- the biometric system gives access to the phone even if the owner's eyes are closed. In contrast, Apple's Face ID makes sure you're alert before your iPhone will unlock.

This means your kid, partner or even a kidnapper could unlock your Pixel 4 while you're sleeping or unconscious, our sister site ZDNet noted.

Leaked images of the phone included the setting "Require eyes to be open," but the BBC reported that it wasn't available on review units. Google reportedly told the broadcaster it wouldn't be available for the Pixel 4's Oct. 24 launch.

"Pixel 4 face unlock meets the security requirements as a strong biometric," a Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The company said that the feature couldn't be fooled by masks, and people could use a PIN code to unlock their Pixel 4 instead of face unlock.

Google is the second major phone-maker to have problems with its biometric security this week -- Samsung confirmed Thursday that it was working on a fix for a bug that lets people bypass the fingerprint sensor authentication on Galaxy S10 devices.

