CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Samsung promises to fix Galaxy S10 fingerprint unlock bug

The ultrasonic reader apparently has a few security issues.

cnet-prime-day-2019-0005-samsung-galaxy-10

Samsung will apparently address the Galaxy S10's security issues.

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The ultrasonic fingerprint reader was meant to keep the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus super secure, but claims that it could be unlocked by 3D-printed fingerprint and putting on a cheap screen protector meant anyone's finger could access it have thrown that into question. Samsung told Reuters it'd address the problems with a software patch.

Patterns of certain protectors included with silicone phone cases can be recognized with fingerprints, the South Korean phone-maker noted, and KaKaobank, an online bank in the country, advised owners to turn off S10 fingerprint recognition until the patch arrives. 

Now playing: Watch this: Why the Galaxy S10's ultrasonic fingerprint reader matters
2:48

If you want to follow this advice, you can use the S10's face unlocking system or go old school with a numerical PIN code.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

First published at 4:43 a.m. PT.
Updated at 4:53 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.

Mentioned Above
Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB, prism black)
$857
See it
$899 Best Buy
See It
$899 Sprint
See It
$899 Abt Electronics
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.
Next Article: Pixel 4 and 4 XL hands-on: Google ditches fingerprint scanner for face unlock