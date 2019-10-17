Samsung promises to fix Galaxy S10 fingerprint unlock bug

The ultrasonic fingerprint reader was meant to keep the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus super secure, but claims that it could be unlocked by 3D-printed fingerprint and putting on a cheap screen protector meant anyone's finger could access it have thrown that into question. Samsung told Reuters it'd address the problems with a software patch.
Patterns of certain protectors included with silicone phone cases can be recognized with fingerprints, the South Korean phone-maker noted, and KaKaobank, an online bank in the country, advised owners to turn off S10 fingerprint recognition until the patch arrives.
If you want to follow this advice, you can use the S10's face unlocking system or go old school with a numerical PIN code.
Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
First published at 4:43 a.m. PT.
Updated at 4:53 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.
