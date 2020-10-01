Google has low expectations for Pixel 5 phone sales this year, report says

Captura de pantalla por Juan Garzon / CNET

Google is reportedly planning to produce only 800,000 Pixel 5 phones this year, as it has lower expectations on sales due to the coronavirus pandemic and slow sales last year. Google sold 7.2 million Pixel phones last year, according to IDC. But it's planning to produce just 3 million units this year in total across the Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G and , Nikkei Asia reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Google's production of phones has been delayed due to COVID-19, the report said, while its plans to produce phones in Vietnam as well as China have also been put on hold.

"Google gave a relatively conservative order forecast this year because its flagship Pixel 4 did not sell well last year, and because COVID-19 is causing their team to stay on the safe side concerning handsets for now," a Google source reportedly told Nikkei.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

During the Launch Night In event Wednesday, Google unveiled the Pixel 5, the Pixel 4A 5G, a new Chromecast, a new Nest-branded smart speaker, the Nest Audio and even a phone feature called Hold for Me, which allows Google Assistant to handle calls where you're put on hold for lengthy periods.

You can online now. It ships later in October. The .