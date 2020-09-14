Google to unveil new Pixel phones, Chromecast on Sept. 30

Google is ready to show off its next Pixel phones -- the Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5 -- as well as a new Chromecast device and smart speaker. The tech giant on Monday sent out invites to a virtual event on Sept. 30. Google is calling a "launch night in," even though the event is schedule for 11 a.m. PT.
Google announced the Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5 alongside its new Pixel 4A in August. Google confirmed at the time that both the Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5 will have support for 5G and will be available "this fall" in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Australia.
