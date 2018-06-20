If the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus don't grab you in lilac purple (our current fave) or coral blue, Samsung is offering up a new shade for its flagship phones: Sunrise gold.

Samsung

Samsung says that this color will have a "satin gloss finish", a first for Samsung smartphones. What's that mean? Samsung says it's a mix of a satiny and matte texture that's meant to "capture the texture of fabric".

Sounds like it might not capture your fingerprints as much as the superglossy glass S9 phones, either.

Every other part of the gold Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will stay the same, from the dual-aperture 12-megapixel main camera to the curved sides.

And yes, costs for the S9 will remain at $719.99 (64GB), $769.99 (128GB) and $839.99 (256GB). Prices for the gold Galaxy S9 Plus will hold steady at $839.99 (64GB), $889.99 (128GB) and $959.99 (256GB).

Right now, Best Buy is selling the unlocked Galaxy S9 at a discounted $699.99 (64GB) and the Galaxy S9 Plus for $789.99 (64GB). That pricing will apply to the gold color, too.

Starting June 24, you can buy the gold Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus from Best Buy for Verizon, Sprint and AT&T, or you can buy it unlocked. (Note that you won't be able to activate this shade with T-Mobile). You can also pick it up unlocked from Samsung.com.