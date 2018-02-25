Esto también se puede leer en español.

Black, schmack. Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus go bold in purple and blue -- yes, yes, in addition to black and gray colors, too.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The purple looks especially impressive in person, and comes to both S9 phones. Not all colors will be available in all regions.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, shown here in coral blue, share most of the same hardware guts. The S9 Plus is the larger of the two.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The Galaxy S9 Plus also has one special feature that the S9 doesn't: a second camera on the back.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Both phones run Android 8.0 Oreo.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The best design change? That fingerprint reader moves below the camera array.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
That's a big improvement from where it was on the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 (pictured), to the right of the camera.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The phones also get a sound enhancement. Audio pours out of the speaker and a microphone at the bottom of the phone.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
While the S9 Plus has two rear cameras, both phones have a unique dual-aperture lens. The settings automatically adjust for improved low light photos.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Both the 5.8-inch Galaxy S9 and 6.2-inch Galaxy S9 Plus have slightly curved AMOLED screens with high resolution displays -- 2,960x1,440 pixels.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung says its headphone jack isn't going anywhere.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Both phones carry on the tradition of wireless charging...

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
...and waterproofing with an IP68 rating. You'll be ale to submerge it for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 3 feet (1 meter) without damaging the phones.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The SIM card tray shares space with a microSD card slot, which holds up to 400GB storage.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Both the S9 and S9 Plus from the back.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
You can really see the size and camera differences here.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
A look at the USB-C and headphone port of both phones.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
What's this? A teaser. You'll see...

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Let's jump into some camera specs.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Both cameras have heaps of features, including that dual aperture, which physically changes the camera settings to improve low light.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
There's only one front-facing camera on the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, but you can still take a portrait shot using a new tool called Selfie Focus.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Peer closely and you can see the background blurred out.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Samsung phones had slow motion video before, but the new super slow motion video -- which captures 960 frames per second -- makes videos shot on the S9 and S9 Plus far more dramatic.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Remember that teaser from before? This is AR Emoji, Samsung's take on the iPhone X's animojis. They're animated GIFs you can create based on a 2D map of your face, taken with the front-facing camera.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Sharing GIFs and videos of yourself is a cute idea, but they're less than faithful representations of the real thing.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
You can edit your avatar...

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
...and just add plain old stickers on top of your face.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Your avatar doesn't even need to be human.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
There's also this.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
You can record a video of yourself talking, and also let the AR Emoji tool create 18 animated GIFs that you can include in any message or app that supports the format.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Here's an example in Samsung's messaging app.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Also in the camera is Bixby Vision, Samsung's optical recognition tool, which adds the ability to count calories in the food seen through the viewfinder.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung has also teamed up with Sephora and Cover Girl on a digital makeup app. Beeeyootiful.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
One thing to note: The S9 and S9 Plus screen aren't set by default to the highest resolution setting, in order to save battery life.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Click or swipe through for even more images of Samsung's new Galaxy S9 handsets.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
All four colors: lilac purple, titanium gray, coral blue and midnight black.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The Galaxy S9 Plus and Google Pixel 2 XL.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The Galaxy S9 Plus compared to the iPhone X.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The new Dex Pad helps turn the phone into a mobile workspace.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Like what you've seen so far? Read our hands-on impressions of the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
