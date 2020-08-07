CNET también está disponible en español.

Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows now available to play on Apple Arcade

Defend the Wall as Lord Commander of the Night's Watch in this new game.

Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows lets you defend the Wall against the dangers in the North. 

Apple Arcade on Friday added Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows, a new decision-based game from Devolver Digital, to its growing catalog of over 125 games. The game lets you join the Night's Watch as Lord Commander and defend the Wall against the dangers in the North. 

Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows lets you play through a non-linear retelling of the history of the Night's Watch, 8,000 years before Jon Snow takes over. Manage missions, messages from ravens and politics within the brigade, and navigate intricate narrative options. With every choice you make, new paths open to change the story and let you tell your own story.

Though the HBO series Game of Thrones wrapped up over a year ago, the show has left a legacy on pop culture. If you're missing the Seven Kingdoms, this game might be worth checking out. 

Check out the game's trailer here: 

With Apple Arcade's release in September, Apple firmly staked its claim in the mobile gaming world. The subscription gaming service costs $4.99 a month (£4.99, AU$7.99) and lets you play more than 125 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.

