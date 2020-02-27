Galaxy Z Flip vs. Motorola Razr: How Samsung's foldable phone compares to the Moto

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're a fan of foldable phones, February has been a good month. Motorola launched its new Razr foldable phone, with retro looks, a clamshell design and a tall folding screen. On Tuesday at the Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco, the Galaxy Z Flip debuted, which also has a flip-phone design with a foldable screen. The Razr and Galaxy Z Flip have as much in common, like their tall 21:9 ratio screens, as they do that's different, including the fact that Motorola's foldable screen is plastic while Samsung uses a piece of ultra-thin glass.

But on Sunday, Zack Nelson from the YouTube channel JerryRigEverything posted a video showing that the foldable glass on the Z Flip actually behaves and is damaged like plastic. He found that even his fingernail was capable of leaving scratches on the phone's screen at a point in the test where real glass would have typically resisted markings.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Z Flip is Samsung's follow-up to the Galaxy Fold, while the Razr is Motorola's first and only foldable phone. I spent a week testing the new Razr for an in-depth review, and I had some hands-on time with the Z Flip at the Unpacked event. Here are how the two phones compare.

The Razr costs $1,499, while the Z Flip costs $1,380. In terms of specs, the Z Flip has a more powerful processor, two rear cameras, Android 10, a bigger battery and twice the storage. The Razr uses an eSIM and is sold as an exclusive on Verizon. The Z Flip has a SIM card and can be bought on any major US carrier.

They are roughly the same size, but the Razr feels heavier. When closed, the Z Flip has a square shape that mimics a Nintendo Gameboy Advance SP, the classic handheld console from 2003. When opened, the Z Flip has a taller 6.7-inch OLED screen, while the Razr has a 6.2-inch display.

On the Galaxy Z Flip you can see a crease. It doesn't seem as obvious as the one on the Galaxy Fold. On the Razr, you don't see a crease, but you can see the edges of two steel plates used to flex and stiffen the display.

Both the screen and body on the Z Flip fold perfectly in half. On the Razr, the screen folds in half, but the bottom of the body is longer than the top, like that of the original Razr flip phone from 2004. The Razr's prominent chin is tall and sits flush when the body is closed.

Flipping both phones open and closed is a blast. The Z Flip is easier to get leverage and flick open one-handed while the Razr has a more controlled open and close. As far as slamming the phone shut, the Z Flip's looser hinge offers a more satisfying "zwap" sound.

Both phones have an external display. The Z Flip has a 1.1-inch wide, pill-shaped screen on the outside that lets you answer phone calls, interact with notifications and take selfies as well as display the time, date and battery status. I should note that both phones accumulate smudges quite a bit, but the Galaxy Z Flip is on a whole other smudge level.

The Razr's exterior 2.7-inch Quick View display works in two ways. When the phone is locked, it becomes a Peek Display and lets you view notifications. When you unlock the screen, you get additional access to a mini control panel (brightness, flashlight, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and selfies) and you can interact with notifications. Tap and hold an icon for a quick peek at messages and notifications. It's wonderfully discreet.

For more on how these two phones differ, check out our spec chart below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specs compared to Motorola Razr

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Motorola Razr Display size, resolution Internal: 6.7-inch FHD Plus Dynamic AMOLED; 2,636x1,080 pixels / External: 1.1-inch Super AMOLED; 300x112 pixels Internal: 6.2-inch, foldable pOLED; 2,142x876 pixels (21:9) / External: 2.7-inch glass OLED, 800x600 pixels (4:3) Pixel density 425ppi (internal) / 303ppi (external) 373ppi (internal screen) Dimensions (inches) Folded: 2.99 x 3.44 x 0.62 ~ 0.68 in. / Unfolded: 2.99 x 6.59 x 0.27 ~0.28 in. Unfolded: 6.8 x 2.8 x 0.28 in. / Folded: 3.7 x 2.8 x 0.55 in, Dimensions (millimeters) Folded: 73.6 x 87.4 x 15.4 ~17.3 mm / Unfolded: 73.6 x 167.3 x 6.9 ~ 7.2 mm Unfolded: 172 x 7 2 x 6.9mm / Folded: 94 x 72 x 14mm Weight (ounces, grams) 6.46 oz.; 183g 7.2 oz.; 205g Mobile software Android 10 Android 9 Pie Camera 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (ultra wide-angle) 16-megapixel external (f1.7, dual pixel autofocus), 5-megapixel internal Front-facing camera 10-megapixel Same as main 16-megapixel external Video capture 4K (HDR 10) 4K Processor 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (2.2GHz, octa-core) Storage 256GB 128GB RAM 8GB 6GB Expandable storage TBA None Battery 3,300 mAh 2,510 mAh Fingerprint sensor Side Below screen Connector USB-C USB-C Headphone jack No No Special features Foldable display, wireless PowerShare, wireless charging, fast charging Foldable display, eSIM, Motorola gestures, splash proof Price off-contract (USD) $1,380 $1,499 Price (GBP) £1,300 Converts to £1,170 Price (AUD) UK price converts to AU$2,500 Converts to AU$2,185

Originally published earlier this month.