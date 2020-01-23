Galaxy S20 leak may show official renders of Samsung's next flagship phone

Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung is expected to show off its new Galaxy S20 at the company's Unpacked event on Feb. 11. As we get closer to the event, rumors and leaks continue to pop up. Now, we're getting what may be official renders of Samsung's next flagship phone.

The latest Galaxy S20 leak comes from mobile leaker Ishan Agarwal and site 91 Mobiles on Thursday. There will apparently be five color options between the variants of the phone: Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black, Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink. The pink color wasn't shown in the purported official renders.

(1/3) Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra Official Renders are here! Starting with Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, it will start at €1349 for 128GB variant. S20 Ultra 5G 512GB will cost €1549. Colours: Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Black.

LINK: https://t.co/Ldbj2LH0A0 pic.twitter.com/ZX3W74WxWq — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 23, 2020

(2/3) Samsung Galaxy S20 will be available in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink (renders not available as of now). Reply with your thoughts regarding pricing and the design!

S20 4G: €899

S20 5G: €999#GalaxyS20 #UNPACKED #Samsung

LINK: https://t.co/Txw9gjan11 pic.twitter.com/I9m2kJGTU0 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 23, 2020

(3/3) Galaxy S20+ 5G will be available in Cosmic Black, Cosmic Grey and Cloud Blue! S20+ 5G will be costing €1099!

Depending on European country, +/- €10 to the price.DON'T covert to your region and assume the price. #GalaxyS20Plus #GalaxyS20Ultra

LINK: https://t.co/Txw9gjan11 pic.twitter.com/fCwEpyvIRd — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 23, 2020

Samsung is rumored to have three variants of its next flagship phone: S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra. The difference between the phones will be display size, battery capacity, storage space and the number of cameras with varying zooms and megapixels. All the Galaxy S20 phones are expected to have 5G.

Earlier this week, rumors pointed to US pricing for the phones possibly starting at $850 for the S20 and going up to $1,200 for the S20 Ultra.

The Galaxy S20 is expected to make its first appearance at Samsung's Unpacked event on Feb. 11, where the company will officially reveal features and pricing.