Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite: Samsung's flagship phones done cheap

Esto también se puede leer en español.
Don't show this again
The Galaxy Note 10 Lite, left, and Galaxy S10 Lite are Samsung's newest foray into affordable versions of its flagship phones.
Let's start with the Note 10 Lite, which has the typical S Pen stylus to set it apart.
It also has a square camera module on the back, with three sensors and a flash. What'cha think?
Do you notice anything unusual to the left of the S Pen holster?
I tried out the S Pen on the Note 10 Lite and it's just as responsive as it is on the Note 10 Plus.
That's right, the Note 10 Lite brings back the headphone jack, which the Note 10 phones and S10 phones don't have.
Both new phones run Android 10 and use Samsung's new One UI 2 skin on top.
Time to shift focus to the S10 Lite, left.
The camera array here is larger and sticks out more than on the Note 10 Lite.
You can really see how much that camera sticks out.
Both phones support dual SIM card slots.
The standard Galaxy S10 has a hole-punch style camera to the right. Here on the S10 Lite, it's centered.
Both new phones have 32-megapixel selfie cams.
Here are the S10 Lite's three color choices: white, black and blue.
The controls are on the left spine.
See, no headphone jack here.
Compare the Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite specs, and see our first impressions of Samsung's new phones.