Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite: Samsung's flagship phones done cheap

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite, left, and Galaxy S10 Lite are Samsung's newest foray into affordable versions of its flagship phones. 

Photo:Juan Garzon / CNET
1
of 17

Let's start with the Note 10 Lite, which has the typical S Pen stylus to set it apart.

Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
2
of 17

It also has a square camera module on the back, with three sensors and a flash. What'cha think?

Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
3
of 17

Do you notice anything unusual to the left of the S Pen holster?

Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
4
of 17

I tried out the S Pen on the Note 10 Lite and it's just as responsive as it is on the Note 10 Plus.

Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
5
of 17

That's right, the Note 10 Lite brings back the headphone jack, which the Note 10 phones and S10 phones don't have.

Photo:Juan Garzon / CNET
6
of 17

Both new phones run Android 10 and use Samsung's new One UI 2 skin on top.

Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
7
of 17

Time to shift focus to the S10 Lite, left.

Photo:Juan Garzon / CNET
8
of 17

The camera array here is larger and sticks out more than on the Note 10 Lite.

Photo:Juan Garzon / CNET
9
of 17

You can really see how much that camera sticks out.

Photo:Juan Garzon / CNET
10
of 17

Both phones support dual SIM card slots.

Photo:Juan Garzon / CNET
11
of 17

The standard Galaxy S10 has a hole-punch style camera to the right. Here on the S10 Lite, it's centered.

Photo:Juan Garzon / CNET
12
of 17

Both new phones have 32-megapixel selfie cams.

Photo:Juan Garzon / CNET
13
of 17

Here are the S10 Lite's three color choices: white, black and blue.

Photo:Juan Garzon / CNET
14
of 17

The controls are on the left spine.

Photo:Juan Garzon / CNET
15
of 17

See, no headphone jack here.

Photo:Juan Garzon / CNET
16
of 17

Compare the Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite specs, and see our first impressions of Samsung's new phones.

Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
17
of 17
