Galaxy S10 won't be Samsung's first 5G phone

Sarah Tew/CNET

The upcoming Galaxy S10 won't be Samsung's first to incorporate next-generation 5G wireless technology, according to its mobile-biz president, DJ Koh.

According to ZDNet, he told a gathering of Korean journalists at its recent global Unpacked event that the electronics giant is working with Korean telcos to be the first 5G model, and that the Galaxy S10 won't be it. He also reiterated his desire for Samsung to release the first foldable phone, which he said wasn't too far in the future, so it's conceivable that it might be the mystery 5G supporter.

In addition, He denied that Samsung was planning to merge the S and Note series, at least until 2020. "For the immediate future, there won't be a change in launching the S series in the first half and Note series in the second half of the year," he said.

The Galaxy S10 is the next generation of the current Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus flagship models, widely believed to be launched at next year's Mobile World Congress Show -- that's when Samsung traditionally makes the Galaxy S-series announcements.