Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G teardown shows Samsung taking a page from Apple

iFixit

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G comes out on Friday, and tech repair site iFixit revealed the inner-working of the new flagship phone in its latest teardown. While most of the components are the standard fare for a phone, the Korean tech company made some interesting changes to the design of the phone, including one alteration that takes a page from the iPhone X.

The first noticeable change in iFixit's Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G teardown, published Thursday, is the entire motherboard is located at the top half of the phone. This is different than previous phones such as the Galaxy Note 9, according to iFixit, where there's a segment of the motherboard on the side that spans the full length of the phone. Keeping the motherboard to half the phone allows for the addition of an even bigger battery, which in the case of the Note 10 Plus is 4,300-mAh.

iFixit

Samsung stacked the motherboard to save the space. Apple used this method with the iPhone X. On the motherboard with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of flash storage is the key to making 5G work, the Qualcomm X50 5G modem. This is what will get the ridiculous download speeds if the phone is in a 5G area.

iFixit

With so much power and components literally on top of each other, keeping things cool is a vapor chamber. Samsung made use of this cooling system in the Galaxy S10 Plus, but it gave the cooler an update to help the phone from overheating, which is an issue with Galaxy S10 5G.

Lastly, some may have been wondering where the top speaker grille is located as the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G has only the hole-punch selfie cam in the front. iFixit found where the sound from the internal speaker comes from, and it's through a grille located at the very top part of the case.