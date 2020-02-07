France hits Apple with $27M fine for slowing down old iPhones

Angela Lang/CNET

France's consumer watchdog on Friday announced that it fined Apple 25 million euros ($27.4 million) for intentionally slowing down older iPhone models with a software update.

The action follows an investigation by the Directorate General for Competition, Consumption and the Suppression of Fraud that kicked off in January 2018, after Apple admitted that its iOS software slowed down the performance of older iPhones to counteract problems found in aging lithium-ion batteries

The watchdog found that owners of iPhone 6, iPhone SE and iPhone 7 models weren't told that installing iOS 10.2.1 and 11.2 "was likely to slow down the operation of their device" due to the power management feature, the directorate noted in its release.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but told France24 that it "welcomed" the agreement with directorate and that its goal is to make iPhones "that last as long as possible."

