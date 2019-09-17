Up close with the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

  • apple-iphone-11-8
  • 01-iphone-11-pro-and-iphone-11-max
  • apple-iphone-11-1-2
  • apple-iphone-11-3
  • 03-iphone-11-pro-and-iphone-11-max
  • apple-iphone-11-6
  • apple-iphone-11-1
  • 04-iphone-11-pro-and-iphone-11-max
  • 05-iphone-11-pro-and-iphone-11-max
  • 11-iphone-11-pro-and-iphone-11-max
  • 12-iphone-11-pro-and-iphone-11-max
  • 06-iphone-11-pro-and-iphone-11-max
  • 48-iphone-11
  • 08-iphone-11-pro-and-iphone-11-max
  • 10-iphone-11-pro-and-iphone-11-max
  • 07-iphone-11-pro-and-iphone-11-max
  • 13-iphone-11-pro-and-iphone-11-max
  • 14-iphone-11-pro-and-iphone-11-max
  • 17-iphone-11-pro-and-iphone-11-max
  • 24-iphone-11-pro-and-iphone-11-max
  • 25-iphone-11-pro-and-iphone-11-max
  • 19-iphone-11-pro-and-iphone-11-max
  • 18-iphone-11-pro-and-iphone-11-max
  • 22-iphone-11-pro-and-iphone-11-max
  • 02-iphone-11-pro-and-iphone-11-max
  • apple-iphone-11-5
  • 28-iphone-11
  • 29-iphone-11
  • 30-iphone-11
  • 31-iphone-11
  • 32-iphone-11
  • 41-iphone-11
  • 33-iphone-11
  • 37-iphone-11
  • 38-iphone-11
  • 40-iphone-11
  • 39-iphone-11
  • 34-iphone-11
  • 35-iphone-11
  • 49-iphone-11
  • 44-iphone-11
  • 42-iphone-11
  • 43-iphone-11
  • 46-iphone-11
  • 47-iphone-11
  • apple-iphone-11-9

iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

At a press event in Cupertino, California on Sept. 10, Apple introduced three new iPhones for the year: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The phones feature the powerful new A13 Bionic processor, multiple rear cameras and a bevy of camera and video tools including Night Mode.

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
1
of 46

iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max start at $699, $999 and $1,099, respectively. Preorders have already begun and they'll be available in stores on Sept. 20.

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
2
of 46

Apple's new iPhone 11 phones

From left to right: The iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch screen, the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch display, and the iPhone 11 Pro has the smallest display, which measures 5.8 inches.  

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
3
of 46

iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

While the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max have three 12-megapixel cameras, the iPhone 11 has only two.

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
4
of 46

iPhone 11 and 11 Pro

Another look at the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro.

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
5
of 46

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

Click or swipe through for more photos of the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
6
of 46

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
7
of 46

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
8
of 46

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
9
of 46

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
10
of 46

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
11
of 46

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
12
of 46

iPhone 11 Pro

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
13
of 46

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

The 11 Pro and Pro Max have 12-megapixel wide-angle, ultrawide-angle and telephoto lenses.

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
14
of 46

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
15
of 46

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
16
of 46

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
17
of 46

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
18
of 46

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
19
of 46

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

Apple added a new camera mode for low-light and night-time photos.

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
20
of 46

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
21
of 46

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
22
of 46

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
23
of 46

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
24
of 46

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro also have more storage. They come in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities.

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
25
of 46

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11, meanwhile, comes in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models. It also comes in a variety of pastel colors.

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
26
of 46

iPhone 11

Click or swipe through for more photos of the iPhone 11 in green.

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
27
of 46

iPhone 11

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
28
of 46

iPhone 11

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
29
of 46

iPhone 11

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
30
of 46

iPhone 11

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
31
of 46

iPhone 11

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
32
of 46

iPhone 11

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
33
of 46

iPhone 11

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
34
of 46

iPhone 11

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
35
of 46

iPhone 11

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
36
of 46

iPhone 11

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
37
of 46

iPhone 11

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
38
of 46

iPhone 11

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
39
of 46

iPhone 11

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
40
of 46

iPhone 11

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
41
of 46

iPhone 11

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
42
of 46

iPhone 11

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
43
of 46

iPhone 11

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
44
of 46

iPhone 11

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
45
of 46

iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

As one of the most popular phones in the world, the new iPhones face a challenging market. With iPhone sales falling 12% in the fiscal third quarter, profits expected to dip to $9.6 billion and more people trading in their iPhones for Androids, Apple's new flagship phones need to be compelling enough to draw in new customers or keep current customers interested. For more on the phone, read CNET's iPhone 11 review.

$699.99 at AT&T Wireless
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
46
of 46
Now Reading

Up close with the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

Up Next

iPhone 11 and 11 Pro in all their new, vibrant colors

Latest Stories

Huawei ban: Full timeline on how and why its phones are under fire

Huawei ban: Full timeline on how and why its phones are under fire

by
First look at the Pixel 4: Google confirms the phone, features face unlock too

First look at the Pixel 4: Google confirms the phone, features face unlock too

by
Ford wants to sell you a little bit of Raptor suspension tech for your F-150 and Ranger

Ford wants to sell you a little bit of Raptor suspension tech for your F-150 and Ranger

by
How to back up and prepare your iPhone prior to installing iOS 13

How to back up and prepare your iPhone prior to installing iOS 13

by
The best home security cameras of 2019

The best home security cameras of 2019

by