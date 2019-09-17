Up close with the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

Esto también se puede leer en español.
At a press event in Cupertino, California on Sept. 10, Apple introduced three new iPhones for the year: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The phones feature the powerful new A13 Bionic processor, multiple rear cameras and a bevy of camera and video tools including Night Mode.
The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max start at $699, $999 and $1,099, respectively. Preorders have already begun and they'll be available in stores on Sept. 20.
From left to right: The iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch screen, the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch display, and the iPhone 11 Pro has the smallest display, which measures 5.8 inches.
While the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max have three 12-megapixel cameras, the iPhone 11 has only two.
The 11 Pro and Pro Max have 12-megapixel wide-angle, ultrawide-angle and telephoto lenses.
Apple added a new camera mode for low-light and night-time photos.
The iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro also have more storage. They come in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities.
The iPhone 11, meanwhile, comes in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models. It also comes in a variety of pastel colors.
As one of the most popular phones in the world, the new iPhones face a challenging market. With iPhone sales falling 12% in the fiscal third quarter, profits expected to dip to $9.6 billion and more people trading in their iPhones for Androids, Apple's new flagship phones need to be compelling enough to draw in new customers or keep current customers interested. For more on the phone, read CNET's iPhone 11 review.