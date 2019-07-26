Fortnite season 9: Birthday Bash and Overtime Challenges

Epic Games

Fortnite turns 2 years old on July 25, and Epic Games is hosting a party for the players in the form of Birthday Challenges. The Birthday Bash will last until July 31 and, luckily, the tasks are simple enough to finish in a few hours. Also running during that time are the Overtime Challenges, which are extra missions to help players level up their Battle Pass before the start of Fortnite season 10. Epic made a last-minute change to one of the new challenges that have players "Dance at the Monster skeleton," which is the giant beast from the Final Showdown event.

Birthday Challenges

Epic Games

Four Birthday Challenges went live on July 25. Two of the tasks -- Play 10 matches and outlast 500 opponents -- are easy enough to complete as long as you perform well in those 10 matches. Completing those two tasks will earn players the Frosted Wrap and Birthday Spray.

The other two challenges involve Birthday Cakes found on the island. There are small slices of cake that will give players five health and 5 shield. They're easy to find and consuming can go quickly, which will give players the Birthday Cupcake emoji.

It's the "Dance in front of 10 different Birthday Cakes" challenge that will take a little work for players to complete. These cakes are not the slices found on the ground, but rather large multi-layered cakes located at certain parts of the island. Below is a map of where to find the cakes to dance in front of.

Epic Games

Overtime Challenges

Fortnite season 9 weekly challenges are over, and season 10 doesn't start until Aug. 1. To fill the gap, developer Epic Games will release a set of tasks called Overtime Challenges.

Data miners found the upcoming Overtime Challenges in the Fortnite update v9.40 on Wednesday, July 17. The second set of challenges went live on Friday, July 26.

Overtime Challenges are a combination of reaching a certain Battle Pass Tier, completing tasks from previous weeks and other simple things to do that will give players a little boost to make up for those weekly challenges that may have been a little too tough to complete.

You can now complete three more Overtime Challenges #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/GUOiZPmMgX — Guille-GAG // Fortnite Leaks (@Guille_GAG) July 26, 2019

Revive a friend in 3 different matches

This is a simple challenge. Just get a friend and stay close to them during a match so you can revive them. Players can also expedite this task with one player damaging themselves with grenades or fall damage while the other revives them.

Deal 2,500 damage to opponents with Assault Rifles

As the case with these damage challenges, find a required weapon and let loose on other players. Luckily, the Assault Rifle can deal damage up close or from a distance.

Epic Games

Where to Dance at the Monster Skeleton

There was a last-minute change to this challenge. The original challenge was "Dance inside a holographic Durrr Burger head." An Epic developer said on Reddit it was changed to the monster skeleton and the task was updated. The skeleton is from the beast that fought the giant robot during the Final Shodown event Saturday. It's located to the east of Neo Tilted.

Epic Games

Work together with friends to get eliminations

Start a duos match with a friend for this challenge. Then proceed to double-team whatever suckers are on their own.

Deal 2,500 damage to opponents with Shotguns

As in previous weeks, this challenge is straightforward. Equip a shotgun, get up close and deal some big damage.

Visit Loot Lake, Polar Peak and Pressure Plant

These "visit" challenges are easy to complete. Just make sure to either drop in at these locations or stop by during a match. For those paying attention to the Fortnite season 9 story, these three spots played an important part this season. Polar Peak is where the monster first appeared, while Pressure Plant is where the giant robot was built. Then the two fought last Saturday at Loot Lake during The Final Showdown.

Previous weekly challenges

Fortbytes

New in Fortnite season 9 are Fortbytes, which are only available to Battle Pass owners. The collectibles are scattered across the island, but also unlockable by reaching certain tiers and gaining a designated amount of XP. Each Fortbyte will reveal a piece of an image teasing Fortnite season 10 and a new one appears every day.

Fortnite Season 9 Fortbyte Challenges

01: Awarded for gaining 175,000 XP

02: Found at a location hidden within Loading Screen #6

03: Accessible by using the Skull Trooper Emoji at the western most point

04: Accessible by skydiving through the rings above Loot Lake with the Plasma Trail Contrails equipped

05: Accessible by using the Laid Back Shuffle Emote inside a dance club

06: Accessible with Yay! Emote at an ice cream shop in the desert

07: Accessible by using the cuddle up emoticon inside a rocky umbrella

08: Found within Junk Junction

10: Awarded for gaining 60,000 XP

11: Found beneath a circling jungle parrot

12: Accessible by using the Nana Nana Spray inside a molten tunnel

13: Found at a location hidden within loading screen number 2

14: Found within an RV park

16: Found in the desert house with too many chairs

17: Found inside a Wooden Fish Building

18: Found somewhere between Mega Mall and Dusty Divot

19: Accessible with the Vega outfit inside a spaceship building

20: Found at the center of any of the first three storm circles

21: Found inside a metal llama building

22: Accessible by using the Rox Spray in an underpass

23: Found between an RV campsite, a gas station, and a monstrous footprint Location

24: Found within Fatal Field

25: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 40

26: Accessible with Bunker Jonesy outfit near a snowy bunker

28: Accessible by solving the pattern match puzzle outside a desert junkyard

29: Found underneath the tree in Crackshot's Cabin

30: Somewhere between Haunted Hills and Pleasant Park

31: Found at a meteor crater overlook

32: Accessible by wearing Kyo Pet Back Bling at the northernmost point

33: Found at a location hidden within Loading Screen #10

34: Found between a fork and knife

35: Awarded for gaining 225,000 XP

36: Accessible by Sentinel on a frozen island

37: Found inside a disaster bunker in Pleasant Park

39: Awarded for completing six challenges from Week 2

40: Accessible with the Demi outfit on a sundial in the desert

41: Accessible by using Tomatohead Emoticon inside the Durrr Burger restaurant

43: Accessible by wearing the Nana Cape Back Bling inside a Banana Stand

44: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 20

46: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 100

47: Found between a Reboot Van, pirate camp and a crashed battlebus

48: Accessible by using the Vox Pickaxe to smash the gnome beside a mountain top throne

49: Found in Trog's ice cave

50: Accessible at night time inside mountain top castle ruins

51: Accessible by using the Cluck Strut to cross the road in front of Peely's Banana Stand

52: Accessible with Bot Spray inside a Robot Factory

53: Accessible by helping to raise the disco ball at an abandoned mountain top villain lair

55: Found within Haunted Hills

57: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos, or solo 25 times

58: Accessible by using the Sad Trombone Emote at the north end of Snobby Shores

59: Accessible with Durrr! Emoji inside Pizza Pit restaurant

60: Accessible with Sign Spinner Emote in front of the happy Oink restaurant

61: Accessible by using Sunbird Spray on a frozen waterfall

62: Accessible with the Stratus outfit within an abandoned mansion

63: Found somewhere between Lucky Landing and Fatal Fields

64: Accessible by Rox on top of Stunt Mountain

65: Found in a basement budget movie set

66: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 75 times

67: Accessible by Flying the Retaliator Glider through the rings under the southernmost Sky Platform

68: Found within a snowy town bookshop

69: Found inside a stone pig building

70: Accessible by skydiving through the rings above Lazy Lagoon with the Vibrant Contrails

71: Awarded for completing six challenges from Week 1

72: Found within Salty Spring

74: Found in a filing cabinet inside an assassin's basement on the desert coast

75: Found within an airport hanger

76: Found behind a historical diorama in an insurance building can be seen below

77: Found within a trackside taco shop

78: Found within a Ranger tower overlooking a drained lake

79: Found within an arcade

80: Accessible by using the Bunker Basher Pickaxe to smash the rock at the highest point of the volcano rim

81: Accessible in daytime near a mountain top cactus wedge

82: Accessible by solving the pressure plate puzzle NW of the Block

83: Found in a rock garden near the coast

84: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 60

85: Awarded for gaining 30,000 XP

87: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 50 times

88: Found somewhere within map location J3.

89: Accessible by flying the Scarlet Strike Glider through the rings east of Snobby Shores.

90: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 100 times

91: Found at a location hidden within loading screen #4, the latest Fortbyte to unlock

92: Accessible by using Rock Love Spray near a lava fall

95: Found at a Solar Panel Array in the Jungle

96: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 80

97: Found hidden within Loading Screen #8

98: Found within a Viking longhouse

99: Awarded for gaining 125,000 XP

100: Found on the highest floor of the tallest building in Neo Tiilted

For those who don't want to wait for all 100 Fortbytes to be revealed, one Fortnite data miner discovered what the complete image will look like.

would appreciated to be credited if used <3 pic.twitter.com/6ZHrWygfpH — RISE. 👑 (@fortrisen) June 18, 2019

The image shows Bunker Jonesy, one of the skins introduced in season 9, drawing images from previous events in the game including the meteor shower, the volcano erupting and a giant cube, all of which were used to end a season. Off to the right near his foot appears to be the Polar Peak beast that is causing destruction on the island this season. More importantly, Jonesy appears to be covering a drawing that's likely the big event to end Fortnite season 9.

Utopia Challenges

As in previous seasons, Fortnite season 9 has a season-long set of tasks called Utopia Challenges, for Battle Pass owners. Tackling these special challenges requires the completion of all the weekly challenges throughout the season.

Epic Games/Screenshot by CNET

What's different in Fortnite season 9 is that one of the Utopia challenges revolved around Fortbytes. Players who found 90 of the collectibles that are discoverable as of Wednesday, July 10, will unlock the Singularity skin.

Unlike other skins, the Singularity has multiple variants. Scattered across the map are helmets representing the different styles and each has its own name: Cuddle, Rex, Drift, Durrr and Pizza. A player with the Singularity skin unlocked can pick up a helmet that will unlock the corresponding style.

Here's a map showing where to find the five Singularity helmets.

Epic Games

When players finish the weekly challenges, they'll receive a new loading screen that hints at a secret Battle Star. Completing the Fortnite season 9, week 1 challenges unlocks the loading screen below. The clue to where to find the secret Battle Star is on the side of the minigun that gives the coordinates I5, I6, J5 and J6. This is a spot just south of Lonely Lounge, right before the green plains turn into the desert. The hidden Battle Star will appear only if a player who completed all challenges is within close proximity.

Epic Games

For Fortnite season 9, week 2, the unlocked loading screen doesn't have a hint hidden in the image, but instead, it's in the description of the screen. It says, "Last seen battling at Dino Park outhouse, these two can't be stopped." This will lead to the location of Fortbyte #13 and not a Battle Star for the week.

Epic Games

Once a player's done with week 3's challenges, a new loading screen will show a new Doggo skin. The hint for the Battle Star is in the drawing on the small wall that the dogs are sitting on. It leads to a stack of cars in Junk Junction and the secret Battle Star will appear when players come near it.

Epic Games

As in week 2's Utopia loading screen, week 4's image provides players a clue of where to get a Fortbyte rather than Battle Star. Players on the search for Forbyte #91 will need to visit Paradise Palms. Off the main street in the area is a storefront where the "D" and "I" are on the map. Look for a bench near the road and Fortbyte #91 should appear.

Name: "Scimitar"

Description: "Razor sharp and battle ready."

Rarity: Rare



Name: "Sandstorm"

Description: "Timeless Warrior"

Rarity: Rare



Male/Female Skins in this -> pic.twitter.com/FObkzhuiQr — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks & News (@lucas7yoshi) May 22, 2019

Epic Games

Week 5's Utopia loading screen features a new skin. To the right, in white, are the map designations of B2, B3, C2 and C3.

Epic Games

That will take players to the mountain northwest of Pleasant Park. A hidden Battle star will appear if all the week's challenges are completed

Epic Games

Week 6's Utopia loading screen, called Sure Shot, is a clue for Fortbye #02. When players complete all of the challenges for the week, they will unlock the new image with the description: "Only the best snipers can take out a holo-clock tower lamp from the rooftops of Neo Tilted."

Epic Games

Players can find Fortbyte #02 at the holo-clock tower in Neo Tilted without needing to complete all of the week's challenges.

6/16/19



• UNLOCKED: Fortbyte #2 - Found at a location hidden within Loading Screen #6. pic.twitter.com/uZRJvoehId — Scenario (@iScenario) June 16, 2019

For week 7, players who complete all the challenges will receive a new Utopia loading screen with a clue to a hidden Battle Star.

To find this hidden Battle Star, head to Pressure Plant and look for a building with a metal staircase on the outside. The Battle Star will be under the staircase, but it will only appear if you completed all the week 7 challenges.

The Utopia loading screen for Week 8 is a clue to where Fortbyte #63 is at.

Epic Games

The Utopia loading screen will unlock when all of the challenges for week 8 are completed, but players can go find the Fortbyte without it. The location is a gas station just north of Lucky Landing. Fortbyte #63 will appear right next to a gas pump.

Week 9's Utopia loading screen is another image containing a clue to a free Battle Star. To find the star location, look at the graffiti right where the light and shadow meet.

Epic Games

The car in the graffiti is found inside Mega Mall. When near the display car, the hidden Battle Star will appear only if you completed all of the week's challenges.

As the case with some of the previous images, the week 10 utopia loading screen reveals the location of a Fortbyte rather than a Battle Star. Actually, it's in the description of the screen and not the picture itself.

Epic Games

The description for the loading screen says "You're a long way from Lonely Lodge…" Head to Lonely Lodge and look for a shack just to the west of the main lodge. In there will be Fortbyte #33.

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Android and iOS devices.

In the multiplayer online game, you parachute onto an island and use various weapons to eliminate opponents in a last-person-standing scenario. The massively popular game has attracted players with live events like virtual concerts and special limited-time game modes. Developer Epic Games is also hosting the Fortnite World Cup on July 26-28. Online qualification for the esports competition began in April, and finals will take place in New York with a prize pool of $30 million.lead to the location of Fortbyte #13 and not a Battle Star for the week.

Originally published on July 17.

Update, July 23: Adds first set of Overtime Challenges. July 25: Adds Birthday Challenges. July 25: Adds new Overtime Challenges.