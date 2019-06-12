Fortnite's Epic spectacular at E3 2019

CNET también está disponible en español.
Step inside Epic Games' spectacular Fortnite booth at E3 2019 and join Cuddle Team Leader, dancing bushes and Fishstick for some Slurp Juice to power your way through the gaming convention.
At the beginning of each Battle Royale match, Fortnite players jump from the Battle Bus and skydive down to the map.
Jump from the Battle Bus and get in the game!
Once you're in the game, you jump and duck to be the last one standing!
Have some Slurp Juice and heal yourself at E3 with one health every 0.5 seconds. Slurp Juice can be found in Chests, Supply Drops, Supply Llamas or at the Epic Games booth.
Fishstick busting a move outside the Battle Bus at E3.
Cuddle Team Leader is a Holiday Outfit cosmetic item in Battle Royale that was released for Valentine's Day 2018. You can buy the outfit from the Item Shop for 2,000 V-bucks.
Playing Fortnite at E3 at the Epic Games Booth.
Fortnite. You know you want to play. You know you're going to lose.
Just pushing a tiny neon shopping cart around the Fortnite booth.
Player vs. player action under the watchful eye of Cuddle Team Leader.
Reach tier 47 in the season 8 Battle Pass to get the Peely Epic-rarity skin in Fortnite: Battle Royale, or just stop by the Epic Games E3 booth to check him out.
Get a photo in The Baller vehicle, against a green screen, and go inside Fortnite.
Stop by the Epic Games booth to spin the wheel for a chance to win a T-shirt or even a game console!
Nonstop Battle Royale happening over here.
A beautiful morning for a battle at E3.