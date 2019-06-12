Fortnite's Epic spectacular at E3 2019

CNET también está disponible en español.

Step inside Epic Games' spectacular Fortnite booth at E3 2019 and join Cuddle Team Leader, dancing bushes and Fishstick for some Slurp Juice to power your way through the gaming convention.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
1
of 16

At the beginning of each Battle Royale match, Fortnite players jump from the Battle Bus and skydive down to the map.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
2
of 16

Jump from the Battle Bus and get in the game!

Photo:James Martin/CNET
3
of 16

Once you're in the game, you jump and duck to be the last one standing!

Photo:James Martin/CNET
4
of 16

Have some Slurp Juice and heal yourself at E3 with one health every 0.5 seconds. Slurp Juice can be found in Chests, Supply Drops, Supply Llamas or at the Epic Games booth.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
5
of 16

Fishstick busting a move outside the Battle Bus at E3.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
6
of 16

Cuddle Team Leader is a Holiday Outfit cosmetic item in Battle Royale that was released for Valentine's Day 2018. You can buy the outfit from the Item Shop for 2,000 V-bucks.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
7
of 16

Playing Fortnite at E3 at the Epic Games Booth.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
8
of 16

Fortnite. You know you want to play. You know you're going to lose.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
9
of 16

Just pushing a tiny neon shopping cart around the Fortnite booth.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
10
of 16

Player vs. player action under the watchful eye of Cuddle Team Leader.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
11
of 16

Reach tier 47 in the season 8 Battle Pass to get the Peely Epic-rarity skin in Fortnite: Battle Royale, or just stop by the Epic Games E3 booth to check him out.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
12
of 16

Get a photo in The Baller vehicle, against a green screen, and go inside Fortnite.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
13
of 16

Stop by the Epic Games booth to spin the wheel for a chance to win a T-shirt or even a game console!

Photo:James Martin/CNET
14
of 16

Nonstop Battle Royale happening over here.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
15
of 16

A beautiful morning for a battle at E3.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
16
of 16
