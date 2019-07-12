Fortnite players warned away from iOS 13 beta by Epic

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Fortnite Mobile players using iPhones with the iOS 13 beta experienced various issues with the game. Developer Epic Games says trying out the new beta may not be the best idea right now.

Epic recommended to not use the iOS 13 beta when playing Fortnite Mobile in a tweet Friday. The developer cited "stability concerns" as the reason for giving the warning about the new iPhone OS.

We’re aware of stability concerns on the iOS 13 beta for Fortnite Mobile. We recommend that players do not use the iOS 13 beta at this time. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 12, 2019

Apple released iOS 13 beta on June 24 for public testing along with MacOS Catalina and iPadOS. Days after its release, Fortnite Mobile players experienced regular crashes with the beta installed on their iPhones.

As the case with any beta, there are good reasons to not install iOS 13 and wait for its official release. There is no set date on when the new iOS will come out, but it will likely be when the iPhone 11 comes out.

Apple and Epic didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.