Angela Lang/CNET

CES 2020

At CES in a packed ballroom at the Mirage hotel, a phone glowing neon green in the distance beckoned me toward it like a siren calling to sailors in The Ilyad. Fortunately for me there weren't any dangerous rocks waiting to send me to a horrible death. Instead there was just the Black Shark 2 Pro gaming phone with a glowing logo on the back. Gaming phones are right at home in the flashy confines of CES, but they also signal a subtle shift in the phone market toward more niche audiences.

In 2017, the Razer Phone launched and started a new category of phones built with features geared toward gaming like an LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate (instead of the standard 60Hz), a top of the line Snapdragon processor and a logo on the back that glowed.

In 2020, features from gaming phones like a dedicated gaming mode can be found on mainstream flagship phones like the Google Pixel 4 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. The OnePlus 7T and 7 Pro both have 90Hz high refresh rate screens. And there are now three phones in particular that are built from head-to-toe for gamers: The Asus ROG Phone 2, Nubia Red Magic 3S and the Black Shark 2 Pro.

The Black Shark 2 Pro was originally announced in July 2019, but will be available in the US at some point starting at $599. Unfortunately, Xiaomi which makes the Black Shark couldn't say when. In pretty much every way the Black Shark 2 Pro is the exact same phone as the Black Shark 2. The major difference is that the new Pro version has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor instead of the regular 855 variant. The 855 Plus features 15% faster graphics and a CPU clock speed of up to 2.96GHz as opposed to the regular 2.84GHz speed of the 855. This means the Black Shark 2 Pro is at the top of the Android performance food chain alongside the ROG Phone 2, Red Magic 3S, OnePlus 7T, Nubia 20 and Meizu 16s Pro.

The beefy processor also means you'll be able to get the absolute best sustained performance out of your phone during long bouts of gaming. And to keep that processor cool, the Black Shark 2 Pro implements a direct touch multilayer liquid cooling system. Xiaomi claims it can reduce the temperature of the CPU by 14 degrees. For comparison, the Red Magic 3 phone has a built-in fan to keep it cool.

On the frontside, the Black Shark 2 Pro has a 6.39-inch AMOLED Samsung screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. For perspective the refresh rates on the Red Magic 3 is 90Hz and the Asus ROG Phone 2 is 120Hz. But there are not tons of Android games that take advantage of that rate.

However, the Black Shark Phone 2 Pro's screen has a 240Hz touch report rate which is the number of times per second the screen updates where you've touched. In theory this could lead to a lower latency rate. In fact Xiaomi says that the Pro has a response speed of 34.7 milliseconds which would make it ahead of any other gaming phone.

Angela Lang/CNET

Another unique feature to give mobile gamers more of an edge is a touchscreen feature called Master Touch 2.0 which lets you resize both left and right touch zones and the pressure sensing value. That way if you can have a light button touch in one game and pound the crap out of your screen in another.

Like the original Black Shark phone, there's a Sharkspace slider button that will put your phone into a gaming mode that optimizes performance, clears your phone's memory and minimizes outside interruptions.

Another wonderful aspect to the Black Shark 2 Pro are all the accessories Xiaomi makes for it.

We look forward to testing the Black Shark 2 Pro phone for a more in-depth review. But until then check out how its specs stack against other leading gaming phones.