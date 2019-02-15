Foldable iPhone suggested in new Apple patent

Apple/USPTO

Everyday it seems like there are rumors and leaks about another company working on a foldable phone. Xiaomi, Huawei, LG, Lenovo, Motorola all are rumored to have a bendable or foldable phone in the works. On Thursday, Apple updated a patent that shows drawings of a foldable clamshell phone. This is a continuation of a patent filed in 2011 for an iPhone with a flexible display.

What makes this new patent particularly interesting is the timing. On Wednesday, Samsung is expected to show off more of its folding Galaxy X phone.

The patent shows a phone that folds up in half. It's a similar approach Motorola has in a patent for a new Razr phone to make the phone more pocketable when not in use. Samsung and Xiaomi's approaches seem more about transforming a phone into a mini-tablet.

Of particular interest in the patent are the various ways Apple shows incorporated hinges and housing around a flexible OLED display to make it bend. There are drawings of a clamshell design and another illustration is of a tri-fold design. The drawings showing flexible screens folding up inward and outward which could indicate a use in something like a MacBook or and iPad.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

These new additions to Apple's patent for a flexible display are no guarantee that the company will be releasing a foldable iPhone is 2019, but it's still exciting to think about.