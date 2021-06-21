DoorDash is now delivering same-day groceries from Albertsons, Safeway and more

Angela Lang/CNET

If you live near a Safeway, Acme, Carrs, or any other store owned by the grocery conglomerate Albertsons Co., you can now get your groceries delivered to your home in under one hour through DoorDash. DoorDash announced Monday that customers across the US can use the home delivery service app to place orders from 2,000 Albertsons stores for more than 40,000 grocery items to be delivered on demand -- including flowers and fresh food, depending on the store.

And from now through June 30, you can save 40% on your first order by using the code GROCERY.

"Leveraging our extensive logistics network and Albertsons wide selection of fresh groceries, we are creating a one-stop shop for customers to access any of the essentials they need, delivered to their doorstep within an hour," Fuad Hannon, head of new verticals at DoorDash, said in a press release.

There's no minimum amount you need to spend in order to qualify for delivery -- though delivery is free for DashPass members who spend at least $25 on Albertsons groceries.

All you have to do is place an order through the DoorDash marketplace app. Some customers can also order their groceries through the local Albertsons website for same-day delivery via DoorDash Drive.

DoorDash began offering grocery delivery in August 2020. Competitor Amazon now delivers groceries to more than 5,000 cities, while Instacart has 30-minute grocery deliveries across 15 cities and Uber teamed up with Walgreens last week for same-day delivery services.